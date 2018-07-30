Cadet Worlds - Day 2 in Bodstedt, Germany

In second place Thibaud Dirix and Helena Schoonooghe of Belgium are 16 points ahead of another Argetine pair, Julian and Matias Finsterbusch.

In fourth place are the British pair, Charlotte Videlo and Tom Shepherd tied on points with the Finsterbuschs.

Clear in fifth place are Peter Allen and Ashton Rawstron of Australia with another Aussie pair, Jacob McConaghy and Sam Hooper in sixth place.

Leading the Promo fleet are Michal Debkowski and Zdzislaw Bulik of Poland with Britain's Phoebe Bradshaw and Mimi Slump in second place.

Cadet Worlds - Leaders after 5 races (63 entries)

1st ARG 9723 Teo Zecchin and Ana Zecchin 1 4 11 1 2 8,00 pts

2nd BEL 10055 Thibaud Dirix and Helena Schoonooghe 7 3 24 3 5 18,00 pts

3rd ARG 9988 Julian Finsterbusch and Matias Finsterbusch 4 6 22 2 25 34,00 pts

4th GBR 9754 Charlotte Videlo and Tom Shepherd 8 BFD 7 8 11 34,00 pts

5th AUS 9822 Peter Allen and Ashton Rawstron 13 9 10 10 9 38,00 pts

6th AUS 9747 Jacob McConaghy and Sam Hooper 12 1 19 7 40 39,00 pts

7th UKR 9855 Kyrylo Vynohrad and Maksym Remez 26 10 1 DSQ 6 43,00 pts

8th POL 9903 Marcin Jarczewski and Julia Czapiewska 11 8 9 15 50 43,00 pts

9th GBR 9877 Angus Collingridge and Ed Fletcher 3 BFD 5 16 26 50,00 pts

10th BEL 9038 Isabelle Dompas and Leena De Blende 6 37 8 41 3 54,00 pts

11th AUS 9613 Archer Ibbott and Archer Ibbott 5 45 s) 27 14 8 54,00 pts

12th UKR 9802 Vironika PUSHCHYNSKA and Marina PONOMARENKO 23 BFD 18 13 1 55,00 pts

13th ARG 9474 Noe Zecchin and Gonzalo Ridolfi 2 30 21 4 51 57,00 pts

14th AUS 9618 Hugo Allison and Grace Hooper 9 BFD 33 9 10 61,00 pts

15th GBR 9305 Connor Line and Toby Bush 24 2 14 24 33 64,00 pts

16th GBR 10001 Faye Chatterton and Oscar Bush 22 34 12 5 27 66,00 pts

17th AUS 5670 Elliot Hughes and Cate McCoy 17 5 29 40 18 69,00 pts

18th POL 9803 Magdalena Leymanczyk and Zuzanna Grusznis 29 13 6 30 23 71,00 pts

19th BEL 8522 Jeroen Vangeneugden and Erazem Perko 15 28 23 6 46 72,00 pts

20th ARG 9473 Sebastian Romero and Franco Barone 20 BFD 31 11 13 75,00 pts

