29er Class Nationals - Conditions take their Toll

Freddie Peters and Elliott Wells top leaderboard after first two qualification races
Peters and Wells of the host club, Hayling Island SC, won both their flight races to take a one point lead at the Zhik UK 2018 29er Class Nationals.
They lead from Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong (2,1), and Luke and Ewan Gribbin (1,2) who are tied on three points for second place.
Ewan Luke and Zac Blomeley (2,2) are in fourth place with four points and fifth are Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton (3,3) with six points.
After the cancellation of Sunday's racing, conditions Monday eased to give 20+ knots for the young competitors, with more than 20 of the 68 strong fleet not competing.
Sea conditions were still rough and five masts were broken/damaged.
29er Class National and Open Championship - After 2 races (68 entries)
1st GBR 2788 FREDDIE PETERS and ELLIOTT WELLS 1 1 2 pts
2nd GBR 2787 EWAN WILSON and FIN ARMSTRONG 2 1 3 pts
3rd GBR 2539 LUKE GRIBBIN and EWAN GRIBBIN 1 2 3 pts
4th GBR 2826 EWAN LUKE and ZAC BLOMELEY 2 2 4 pts
5th GBR 2816 HENRY JAMESON and TOBY ATHERTON 3 3 6 pts
6th GBR 2344 JAMES HAMMETT and PIERS NICHOLLS 4 4 8 pts
7th GBR 2514 BEN BATCHELOR and MADDIE WYLIE 5 6 11 pts
8th GBR 2849 CHARLOTTE ORMEROD and JESS JOBSON 9 5 14 pts
9th GBR 2332 SAM COOPER and TOBY COPE 7 8 15 pts
10th GBR 2029 NICK WALTERS and JOE BRADLEY 11 6 17 pts
11th GBR 2545 CHRIS JAMES and JAMES HALL 7 10 17 pts
12th GBR 2478 SAM KNEALE and BEN WILLETT 15 3 18 pts
13th GBR 2695 GEORGE RICHARDS and GREGORY BROWN 6 12 18 pts
14th GBR 2225 CATHERINE LINDSAY and JAKE HARDMAN 10 8 18 pts
15th GBR 2433 OLLIE EVANS and WILL JARMAN 6 15 21 pts
16th GBR 2694 CHARLOTTE GORDON and ANNA ROWE 15 7 22 pts
17th GBR 2025 SARAH JARMAN and HANNA BRANT 8 14 22 pts
18th GBR 2203 HATTIE ROGERS and PIPPA CROPLEY 13 9 22 pts
19th SUI 1179 KAIFUN SHEN and BENOIT LEUENBERGER 14 9 23 pts
20th GBR 2362 ALEX RATSEY and OLLIE HAWKINS 8 16 24 pts
21st GBR 2229 HANNAH ROBERTS-STRAW and HARRY PULFORD 14 10 24 pts
22nd GBR 2022 EMMA TARDREW and BEN TODD 10 14 24 pts
23rd GBR 1702 OLIVER FELLOWS and WILL ADLER 13 11 24 pts
24th GBR 1858 HENRY CHANDLER and COSSIE LEWIS 16 11 27 pts
25th GBR 2241 BEN HUTTON-PENMAN and LOUIS JOHNSON 12 15 27 pts
26th GBR 2235 PHOEBE LE MARQUAND and MADDY KIRK 18 12 30 pts
27th SUI 2266 YOANN SENFTEN and STETTLER YOANN 17 13 30 pts
27th GBR 2327 ANNIE HAMMETT and ALICE MASTERMAN 17 13 30 pts
29th GBR 2432 CAITLIN WEBSTER and DANI MIDDLETON 18 17 35 pts
30th GBR 2848 ARCHIE LECKIE and BEN IBBOTSON 3 34.0 UFD 37 pts
31st GBR 2329 FERGUS FOX and HARRY FOX 34.0 DNC 4 38 pts
32nd GBR 2343 ISABELLE FELLOWS and ANNA STURROCK 4 34.0 UFD 38 pts
33rd GBR 2347 FREYA BLACK and MILLIE ALDRIDGE 34.0 UFD 5 39 pts
34th GBR 2696 MICHAEL DYER and SAMUEL DYER 5 34.0 DNC 39 pts
35th GBR 232 OLLIE DIXON and DYLAN WALENDY-WRIGLEY 34.0 UFD 7 41 pts
36th GBR 2828 PIERCE HARRIS and ALFIE COGGER 9 34.0 DNF 43 pts
37th GBR 2414 ELODIE EDWARDS and AMY BALE 11 34.0 DNC 45 pts
38th GBR 2721 ISHBEL ZUURMOND and PHILLY ALA 12 34.0 DNC 46 pts
39th GBR 2304 EMMA JAMES and TAMSYN HILLS 34.0 DNC 16 50 pts
40th GBR 1113 ANNABEL WHELAN and BILLY MITCHELL 16 34.0 DNF 50 pts
41st GBR 1504 ELLIE WALTON and EVE TOWNSEND 19 34.0 DNC 53 pts
41st GBR 2206 TOM STOREY and TEDDY FERGUSON 19 34.0 DNC 53 pts
43rd SUI 2102 GIULIANO ZENNARO and MATEO HARO 20 34.0 DNC 5 pts
