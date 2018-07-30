29er Class Nationals - Conditions take their Toll

Peters and Wells of the host club, Hayling Island SC, won both their flight races to take a one point lead at the Zhik UK 2018 29er Class Nationals.

They lead from Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong (2,1), and Luke and Ewan Gribbin (1,2) who are tied on three points for second place.

Ewan Luke and Zac Blomeley (2,2) are in fourth place with four points and fifth are Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton (3,3) with six points.

After the cancellation of Sunday's racing, conditions Monday eased to give 20+ knots for the young competitors, with more than 20 of the 68 strong fleet not competing.

Sea conditions were still rough and five masts were broken/damaged.

29er Class National and Open Championship - After 2 races (68 entries)

1st GBR 2788 FREDDIE PETERS and ELLIOTT WELLS 1 1 2 pts

2nd GBR 2787 EWAN WILSON and FIN ARMSTRONG 2 1 3 pts

3rd GBR 2539 LUKE GRIBBIN and EWAN GRIBBIN 1 2 3 pts

4th GBR 2826 EWAN LUKE and ZAC BLOMELEY 2 2 4 pts

5th GBR 2816 HENRY JAMESON and TOBY ATHERTON 3 3 6 pts

6th GBR 2344 JAMES HAMMETT and PIERS NICHOLLS 4 4 8 pts

7th GBR 2514 BEN BATCHELOR and MADDIE WYLIE 5 6 11 pts

8th GBR 2849 CHARLOTTE ORMEROD and JESS JOBSON 9 5 14 pts

9th GBR 2332 SAM COOPER and TOBY COPE 7 8 15 pts

10th GBR 2029 NICK WALTERS and JOE BRADLEY 11 6 17 pts

11th GBR 2545 CHRIS JAMES and JAMES HALL 7 10 17 pts

12th GBR 2478 SAM KNEALE and BEN WILLETT 15 3 18 pts

13th GBR 2695 GEORGE RICHARDS and GREGORY BROWN 6 12 18 pts

14th GBR 2225 CATHERINE LINDSAY and JAKE HARDMAN 10 8 18 pts

15th GBR 2433 OLLIE EVANS and WILL JARMAN 6 15 21 pts

16th GBR 2694 CHARLOTTE GORDON and ANNA ROWE 15 7 22 pts

17th GBR 2025 SARAH JARMAN and HANNA BRANT 8 14 22 pts

18th GBR 2203 HATTIE ROGERS and PIPPA CROPLEY 13 9 22 pts

19th SUI 1179 KAIFUN SHEN and BENOIT LEUENBERGER 14 9 23 pts

20th GBR 2362 ALEX RATSEY and OLLIE HAWKINS 8 16 24 pts

21st GBR 2229 HANNAH ROBERTS-STRAW and HARRY PULFORD 14 10 24 pts

22nd GBR 2022 EMMA TARDREW and BEN TODD 10 14 24 pts

23rd GBR 1702 OLIVER FELLOWS and WILL ADLER 13 11 24 pts

24th GBR 1858 HENRY CHANDLER and COSSIE LEWIS 16 11 27 pts

25th GBR 2241 BEN HUTTON-PENMAN and LOUIS JOHNSON 12 15 27 pts

26th GBR 2235 PHOEBE LE MARQUAND and MADDY KIRK 18 12 30 pts

27th SUI 2266 YOANN SENFTEN and STETTLER YOANN 17 13 30 pts

27th GBR 2327 ANNIE HAMMETT and ALICE MASTERMAN 17 13 30 pts

29th GBR 2432 CAITLIN WEBSTER and DANI MIDDLETON 18 17 35 pts

30th GBR 2848 ARCHIE LECKIE and BEN IBBOTSON 3 34.0 UFD 37 pts

31st GBR 2329 FERGUS FOX and HARRY FOX 34.0 DNC 4 38 pts

32nd GBR 2343 ISABELLE FELLOWS and ANNA STURROCK 4 34.0 UFD 38 pts

33rd GBR 2347 FREYA BLACK and MILLIE ALDRIDGE 34.0 UFD 5 39 pts

34th GBR 2696 MICHAEL DYER and SAMUEL DYER 5 34.0 DNC 39 pts

35th GBR 232 OLLIE DIXON and DYLAN WALENDY-WRIGLEY 34.0 UFD 7 41 pts

36th GBR 2828 PIERCE HARRIS and ALFIE COGGER 9 34.0 DNF 43 pts

37th GBR 2414 ELODIE EDWARDS and AMY BALE 11 34.0 DNC 45 pts

38th GBR 2721 ISHBEL ZUURMOND and PHILLY ALA 12 34.0 DNC 46 pts

39th GBR 2304 EMMA JAMES and TAMSYN HILLS 34.0 DNC 16 50 pts

40th GBR 1113 ANNABEL WHELAN and BILLY MITCHELL 16 34.0 DNF 50 pts

41st GBR 1504 ELLIE WALTON and EVE TOWNSEND 19 34.0 DNC 53 pts

41st GBR 2206 TOM STOREY and TEDDY FERGUSON 19 34.0 DNC 53 pts

43rd SUI 2102 GIULIANO ZENNARO and MATEO HARO 20 34.0 DNC 5 pts

