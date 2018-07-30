Bieker Moth first sail in New Zealand

After a year of development from the team at LSF Composites in New Zealand, the new Bieker designed International Moth was officially launched and taken for its first sail.

Scott will be taking the new Moth to Sydney in a weeks time.

The Bieker Moth will go into production in August.

There will be 5 boats built in 2018, with the capability to produce 2 per month from January 2019.

