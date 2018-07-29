Fireball Nationals - Final Day at Penzance

Dobson and Wagstaff were clear winners of the championship counting five first places from the nine races completed at Penzance Sailing Club.

In second place were Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne, with Penny and Russ Clark taking third.

Gul Fireball National Championship - Final positions after 9 races

1st GBR 15141 Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff 13 pts

2nd AUS 15152 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne 18 pts

3rd GBR 15096 Penny Clark and Russ Clark 20 pts

4th GBR 14928 Anthony Willocks and James Willcocks 22 pts

5th CZE 14551 Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica 32 pts

6th GBR 15122 David Hall and Paul Constable 33 pts

7th GBR 14941 Derian Scott and Andy Scott 43 pts

8th GBR 15145 Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher 48 pts

9th GBR 15038 Colin Stephens and Tom Kliskey 73 pts

10th GBR 14950 Chris Thorne and Russell Thorne 75 pts

11th GBR 15070 Isaac Marsh and Kieran Graham 77 pts

12th CZE 14864 Martin Veit and Filip Krejza 77 pts

13th GBR 15045 Elaine Slater and Graham Slater 81 pts

14th GBR 14991 Andy Robinson and Tim Morgan 83 pts

15th GBR 13944 Dan Johnson and Ben Latham 86 pts

16th GBR 15046 Philip Popple and James Popple 97 pts

17th GBR 15149 Chris Turner and Jono Loe 108 pts

18th GBR 14821 Nick Hurst and Jake Elsbury 110 pts

19th GBR 14860 Peter Bettles and Richard Bettles 117 pts

20th GBR 14388 James Cuxson and James Neil Arnott 120 pts

21st GBR 14887 Thomas Payne and Alice Powell 123 pts

22nd GBR 14889 Barry Smith and Rick Spring 124 pts

23rd GBR 14284 Jason Cahill and Kerry Webb 158 pts

24th GBR 15121 Bryan Thompson and Sarah House Barklie 162 pts

25th GBR 14622 Jane Collison and Patrick Collison 166 pts

26th GBR 14656 Simon Benson and Sophia Benson 174 pts

27th GBR 15144 D J Edwards and Vyv Townend 196 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here