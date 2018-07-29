Nineteen crews took part in the latest round of the RS400 Southern Tour at Lee on Solent Sailing Club
John Hessing and Nicky Griffin of Llangorse SC wer the overall winners, tahing three race wins from the six races completed.
Second were Francisco Lobata and Jules with third local sailors Neil Beverington and Alan Skeens.
RS400 Rooster Southern Tour - Final Leaders
1st 1454 Jon Heissing, Llangorse SC 3 2 1 1 2 1 10 pts
2nd 121 Francisco Lobata, TBA SC 6 1 2 2 6 7 24 pts
3rd 1429 Neil Bevington, LOSSC 1 4 5 5 9 5 29 pts
4th 1479 Mick Whitmore, Eastbourne Soverigh SC 10 7 3 8 5 3 36 pts
5th 1109 Rob Jones, Warsash SC 11 5 6 6 4 6 38 pts
6th 1280 Iain Horlock, Exe SC 9 8 11 7 3 4 42 pts
7th 1481 Howard Fairbrother, Queen Mary SC 2 RET DNS 3 1 2 48 pts
8th 622 Chris Pallot, LOSSC 4 6 12 11 7 10 50 pts
9th 1202 Sam Knight, Bartlry 5 3 4 4 DNC DNC 56 pts
10th 1278 Andy Bray, LOSSC 12 14 8 12 10 8 64 pts
