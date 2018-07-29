John Hessing and Nicky Griffin of Llangorse SC wer the overall winners, tahing three race wins from the six races completed.

Second were Francisco Lobata and Jules with third local sailors Neil Beverington and Alan Skeens.

RS400 Rooster Southern Tour - Final Leaders

1st 1454 Jon Heissing, Llangorse SC 3 2 1 1 2 1 10 pts

2nd 121 Francisco Lobata, TBA SC 6 1 2 2 6 7 24 pts

3rd 1429 Neil Bevington, LOSSC 1 4 5 5 9 5 29 pts

4th 1479 Mick Whitmore, Eastbourne Soverigh SC 10 7 3 8 5 3 36 pts

5th 1109 Rob Jones, Warsash SC 11 5 6 6 4 6 38 pts

6th 1280 Iain Horlock, Exe SC 9 8 11 7 3 4 42 pts

7th 1481 Howard Fairbrother, Queen Mary SC 2 RET DNS 3 1 2 48 pts

8th 622 Chris Pallot, LOSSC 4 6 12 11 7 10 50 pts

9th 1202 Sam Knight, Bartlry 5 3 4 4 DNC DNC 56 pts

10th 1278 Andy Bray, LOSSC 12 14 8 12 10 8 64 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here