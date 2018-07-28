Laser UK Nationals - Titles decided

In the difficult conditions, the Standard fleet were the only fleet to manage two races on Friday.

Overall, Sam Whaley won the 2018 Standard fleet title with a series score of 15 points.

Georgina Povall is the 2018 Radial National Champion after a highly consistent week, and Lorcan Knowles is the 2018 4.7 National Champion.

Laser - Standard National Championship, Final leaders (37 entries)

1st 213719 Sam WHALEY 15 pts

2nd 212950 Joseph MULLAN 19 pts

3rd 210427 Daniel WHITELEY 21 pts

4th 211857 Lewis SMITH 32 pts

5th 212660 Joseph DRAKE Y 46 pts

6th 213611 Craig WILLIAMSON 50 pts

7th 211870 Milo GILL-TAYLOR Y 52 pts

8th 210560 Jordan GILES 56 pts

9th 211126 Ben FLOWER 57 pts

10th 209087 Hamish ECKSTEIN 70 pts

Laser - Radial National Championship, Final leaders (85 entries)

1st 212783 Georgina POVALL L 8 pts

2nd 207462 Jon EMMETT AM 23 pts

3rd FRA 212733 Alexandre KOWALSKI Y 49 pts

4th 211875 Mila MONAGHAN L Y 56 pts

5th 209997 Matt BECK Y 63 pts

6th 212534 Tom POLLARD Y 63 pts

7th 209415 Nick WELBOURN Y 75 pts

8th 213658 Drew BARNES Y 77 pts

9th 213554 Henry BEARDSALL Y 79 pts

10th 191316 Christopher JONES Y 83 pts

Laser - 4.7 National Championship, Final leaders (52 entries)

1st 212947 Lorcan KNOWLES Y 15 pts

2nd 212907 James FOSTER Y 17 pts

3rd 209000 Finley DICKINSON J 17 pts

4th 213150 Elizabeth BEARDSALL L J 34 pts

5th 213540 Coco BARRETT L J 42 pts

6th 201587 Sam DICKINSON J 50 pts

7th 213657 Scott FORBES J 52 pts

8th 213051 Keelin GREENE L J 57 pts

9th 212536 Sam DE LA FEUILLADE J 63 pts

10th IRL 197518 Moss SIMINGTON J 76 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here