Laser UK Nationals - Titles decided

After no racing on Thursday, there was some rain and not a lot of wind for the last day of the Laser UK Nationals at Plymouth.
In the difficult conditions, the Standard fleet were the only fleet to manage two races on Friday.
Overall, Sam Whaley won the 2018 Standard fleet title with a series score of 15 points.
Georgina Povall is the 2018 Radial National Champion after a highly consistent week, and Lorcan Knowles is the 2018 4.7 National Champion.
Laser - Standard National Championship, Final leaders (37 entries)
1st 213719 Sam WHALEY 15 pts
2nd 212950 Joseph MULLAN 19 pts
3rd 210427 Daniel WHITELEY 21 pts
4th 211857 Lewis SMITH 32 pts
5th 212660 Joseph DRAKE Y 46 pts
6th 213611 Craig WILLIAMSON 50 pts
7th 211870 Milo GILL-TAYLOR Y 52 pts
8th 210560 Jordan GILES 56 pts
9th 211126 Ben FLOWER 57 pts
10th 209087 Hamish ECKSTEIN 70 pts
Laser - Radial National Championship, Final leaders (85 entries)
1st 212783 Georgina POVALL L 8 pts
2nd 207462 Jon EMMETT AM 23 pts
3rd FRA 212733 Alexandre KOWALSKI Y 49 pts
4th 211875 Mila MONAGHAN L Y 56 pts
5th 209997 Matt BECK Y 63 pts
6th 212534 Tom POLLARD Y 63 pts
7th 209415 Nick WELBOURN Y 75 pts
8th 213658 Drew BARNES Y 77 pts
9th 213554 Henry BEARDSALL Y 79 pts
10th 191316 Christopher JONES Y 83 pts
Laser - 4.7 National Championship, Final leaders (52 entries)
1st 212947 Lorcan KNOWLES Y 15 pts
2nd 212907 James FOSTER Y 17 pts
3rd 209000 Finley DICKINSON J 17 pts
4th 213150 Elizabeth BEARDSALL L J 34 pts
5th 213540 Coco BARRETT L J 42 pts
6th 201587 Sam DICKINSON J 50 pts
7th 213657 Scott FORBES J 52 pts
8th 213051 Keelin GREENE L J 57 pts
9th 212536 Sam DE LA FEUILLADE J 63 pts
10th IRL 197518 Moss SIMINGTON J 76 pts
Full results available here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here