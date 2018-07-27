505 Worlds - Stengel and Jess take Gold

Having wrapped up the title with a day to spare, Stengel and Jess were able to take the two final race on Friday as discards.

In second place were Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel of the USA, and third Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Björn Brockerhoff of Germany.

Best British team were Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe in fourth place, with Thomas Gillard and Harry Briddon in 6th and Ian Pinnell and Alex Davies are in 10th.

International 505 - Worlds - Final leaders afer 10 races (127 entries)

1st GER 8992 Lutz Stengel and Holger Jess 16 pts

2nd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel 29 pts

3rd GER 9121 Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Björn Brockerhoff 39 pts

4th GBR 9203 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe 45 pts

5th FRA 9175 Philippe Boite and Fountaine 58 pts

6th GBR 9177 Thomas Gillard and Harry Briddon 67 pts

7th AUS 9210 Michael Quirk and Reeve Dunn 68 pts

8th AUS 9191 Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh 69 pts

9th USA 9084 Tyler Moore and Andrew Buttner 80 pts

10th GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell and Alex Davies 81 pts

Full results here

