Defending champion Charlie Cumbley opened his title defence with a crushing ran of four race wins before a BFD broke the spell.

Tim Law took that race and later added two more wins to challenge Cumbley as they moved into the end game.

The sparkling sea-breeze conditions in Hayling Bay of the early week began to break-down, and Richie Bailey, Ellie Cumpsty and then Oliver Davenport took race wins.

But it was only Law, with back-to-back wins on Thursday, who could stop Cumbley taking another championship title.

And it would require both final day races to be sailed and another tremendous effort from Law.

It was not too be.

In the first race Richie Bailey took his second championship win, while Cumbley finished in seventh with Law back in 38th. Cumbley was the 2018 Champion with race to spare.

The final race (R12) was a victory lap for Cumbley, who won it ahead of Stuart Godwin and sealed the title.



Victory in the rain for Charlie Cumbley

Cumbley finished 54 points ahead of Pete Mitchell with Tim Law a further two points back in third place.

Once again the Solo class mustered over 100 entries for their nationals and produced some great racing.

There will of course be the might have beens . . .

What if Law had not lost a fourth race win with a BFD ?

What if Ellie Cumpsty had not picked-up two BFD ?

What if Richie Bailey had found his magic touch earlier in the week ?

But Charlie had his problems and came back to finish with a flourish - and the 2018 Solo Title.

Magic Marine Solo Class National Championship - Final Leaders (104 entries)

1st 5705 Charlie Cumbley - - Warsash SC 29 pts

2nd 5790 Peter Mitchell - - Warsash SC 83 pts

3rd 5743 Tim Law - - Salcombe YC GM 85 pts

4th 5764 Oliver Davenport - - Northampton SC 92 pts

5th 5691 Guy Mayger - - Felpham SC Vet 95 pts

6th 4869 Stuart Godwin - - Hayling Island SC 98 pts

7th 5816 Richie Bailey - - Hayling Island SC 110 pts

8th 5719 Richard Lovering - - Hayling Island SC 121 pts

9th 5749 Michael Hicks - - Salcombe YC GM 124 pts

10th 5781 Alexander Butler - - Hayling Island SC U21 152 pts

11th 4581 Robert Gullan - - Hayling Island SC 156 pts

12th 5583 Nick Bonner - - Hayling Island SC 164 pts

13th 5793 Ellie Cumpsty - - Chew Valley Lake SC 165 pts

14th 5115 James Boyce - - Papercourt SC 169 pts

15th 5493 Nick Peters - - Hayling Island SC Vet 169 pts

16th 5670 Nigel Thomas - - Hill Head SC Vet 176 pts

17th 5553 Alec Powell - - Hayling Island SC 179 pts

18th 5211 Gareth Henshall - - Shotwick Lake SC 180 pts

19th 5314 Leo Dixon - - HISC & West Kirby SC 194 pts

20th 5658 Martin Honnor - - Ogston SC Vet 196 pts

21st 5777 Chris Brown - - Draycote SC 200 pts

22nd 5730 Vince Horey - - King George SC Vet 212 pts

23rd 5804 Steve Ede - - Ardleigh SC 221 pts

24th 5657 Timothy Polglase - - Hayling Island SC Vet 240 pts

25th 5130 Mark Lee - - Weymouth SC Vet 251 pts

26th 5683 Jamie Holmes - - Spinnaker SC 255 pts

27th 5784 Lawrence Creaser - - Hayling Island SC 294 pts

28th 5248 Nicholas Fuller - - Hayling Island SC 297 pts

29th 5381 Fraser Hayden - - Papercourt SC Vet 298 pts

30th 5070 Graham Hughes - - Hayling Island SC 308 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here