505 Worlds Day 5 - Stengel and Jess head for Gold

Stengel and Jess hold a 13 point lead ahead of Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel of the USA, with Philippe Boite and Fountain of France a further eight points back in third place.

Best British team are Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe in fifth place, one point behind Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Björn Brockerhoff of Germany, and five points off the podium places.

Ian Pinnell and Alex Davies are in 8th and Thomas Gillard and Harry Briddon in 9th place.

The SAP 505 World Championship 2018 Races started on Sunday with two races, followed by two days with no luck wind-wise to continue with great days on water with three races a day.

The championship finishes Friday 27 July.

International 505 - Worlds - leaders afer 8 races (127 entries)

1st GER Lutz Stengel and Holger Jess 2 2 -3 1 1 1 -5 1 8 pts

2nd USA Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel 1 1 2 4 5 -13 -17 8 21 pts

3rd FRA Philippe Boite and Fountaine 5 4 6 -30 -13 8 1 5 29 pts

4th GER Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Björn Brockerhoff 8 6 5 3 -24 -11 9 2 33 pts

5th GBR Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe 3 11 1 2 11 -12 6 -12 34 pts

6th AUS Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh 4 5 -12 11 8 10 4 -15 42 pts

7th AUS Michael Quirk and Reeve Dunn 6 12 17 -20 10 2 -25 7 54 pts

8th GBR Ian Pinnell and Alex Davies -16 16 14 12 3 4 -37 6 55 pts

9th GBR Thomas Gillard and Harry Briddon -21 -21 15 10 2 3 19 10 59 pts

10th GER Julian Stückl and Johannes Tellen 11 14 -21 8 12 -18 16 3 64 pts

11th USA Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn 12 9 10 7 -17 15 -18 14 67 pts

12th USA Tyler Moore and Andrew Buttner 13 8 19 9 4 -31 -20 16 69 pts

13th GER Stefan Böhm and Gerald Roos 14 7 -25 19 -40 5 8 19 72 pts

14th USA Douglas Hagan and Paul Von Grey 15 -32 -49 6 6 6 26 22 81 pts

15th SWE Ebbe Rosen and Olle Wenrup 24 22 4 -41 -26 7 21 4 82 pts

16th AUS Rob Deussen and David Snoad 7 18 7 15 21 -36 15 -47 83 pts

17th GBR Andy Smith and Tim Needham 9 3 23 29 7 22 -36 -44 93 pts

18th SUI Caroline Jacot and Philippe Jacot 25 24 -31 18 9 -37 3 18 97 pts

19th GER Ulf Plessmann and Hans Heinrich Rix -22 13 16 22 18 16 -35 13 98 pts

20th AUS Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff 18 15 -33 5 -50 26 11 25 100 pts

21st GER Nicola Birkner and Angela Stenger 19 -107 32 -33 23 17 7 9 107 pts

22nd GER Alexander Holzapfel and Finn Böger 20 19 20 -38 27 9 -29 17 112 pts

23rd RSA Graeme Willcox and James Spikesly 17 31 11 -35 -35 14 28 11 112 pts

24th DEN Jan Saugmann and Jacob Ernst 10 -29 9 24 -34 29 23 20 115 pts

25th GBR Chris Lewns and Jack Kilburn -39 27 27 14 20 -30 10 26 124 pts

26th GER Tim Böger and Markus Schöner -28 20 28 -34 15 27 14 27 131 pts

27th AUS Nigel Lott and Bob Franks -40 23 22 16 28 -38 12 36 137 pts

28th AUS Mark Stowell and Conall Hansford 26 26 8 26 31 23 -41 -35 140 pts

29th GBR Ben Iliffe and Paul Davis -33 28 -34 31 33 24 13 30 159 pts

30th SWE Tom Hastenpflug and Toni Hastenpflug 30 25 -40 -42 29 21 31 24 160 pts

