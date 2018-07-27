505 Worlds Day 5 - Stengel and Jess head for Gold

Lutz Stengel and Holger Jess of Germany lead after eight races completed
Stengel and Jess hold a 13 point lead ahead of Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel of the USA, with Philippe Boite and Fountain of France a further eight points back in third place.
Best British team are Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe in fifth place, one point behind Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Björn Brockerhoff of Germany, and five points off the podium places.
Ian Pinnell and Alex Davies are in 8th and Thomas Gillard and Harry Briddon in 9th place.
The SAP 505 World Championship 2018 Races started on Sunday with two races, followed by two days with no luck wind-wise to continue with great days on water with three races a day.
The championship finishes Friday 27 July.
International 505 - Worlds - leaders afer 8 races (127 entries)
1st GER Lutz Stengel and Holger Jess 2 2 -3 1 1 1 -5 1 8 pts
2nd USA Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel 1 1 2 4 5 -13 -17 8 21 pts
3rd FRA Philippe Boite and Fountaine 5 4 6 -30 -13 8 1 5 29 pts
4th GER Jan-Philipp Hofmann and Felix Björn Brockerhoff 8 6 5 3 -24 -11 9 2 33 pts
5th GBR Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe 3 11 1 2 11 -12 6 -12 34 pts
6th AUS Sandy Higgins and Paul Marsh 4 5 -12 11 8 10 4 -15 42 pts
7th AUS Michael Quirk and Reeve Dunn 6 12 17 -20 10 2 -25 7 54 pts
8th GBR Ian Pinnell and Alex Davies -16 16 14 12 3 4 -37 6 55 pts
9th GBR Thomas Gillard and Harry Briddon -21 -21 15 10 2 3 19 10 59 pts
10th GER Julian Stückl and Johannes Tellen 11 14 -21 8 12 -18 16 3 64 pts
11th USA Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn 12 9 10 7 -17 15 -18 14 67 pts
12th USA Tyler Moore and Andrew Buttner 13 8 19 9 4 -31 -20 16 69 pts
13th GER Stefan Böhm and Gerald Roos 14 7 -25 19 -40 5 8 19 72 pts
14th USA Douglas Hagan and Paul Von Grey 15 -32 -49 6 6 6 26 22 81 pts
15th SWE Ebbe Rosen and Olle Wenrup 24 22 4 -41 -26 7 21 4 82 pts
16th AUS Rob Deussen and David Snoad 7 18 7 15 21 -36 15 -47 83 pts
17th GBR Andy Smith and Tim Needham 9 3 23 29 7 22 -36 -44 93 pts
18th SUI Caroline Jacot and Philippe Jacot 25 24 -31 18 9 -37 3 18 97 pts
19th GER Ulf Plessmann and Hans Heinrich Rix -22 13 16 22 18 16 -35 13 98 pts
20th AUS Christopher Paterson and Thor Schoenhoff 18 15 -33 5 -50 26 11 25 100 pts
21st GER Nicola Birkner and Angela Stenger 19 -107 32 -33 23 17 7 9 107 pts
22nd GER Alexander Holzapfel and Finn Böger 20 19 20 -38 27 9 -29 17 112 pts
23rd RSA Graeme Willcox and James Spikesly 17 31 11 -35 -35 14 28 11 112 pts
24th DEN Jan Saugmann and Jacob Ernst 10 -29 9 24 -34 29 23 20 115 pts
25th GBR Chris Lewns and Jack Kilburn -39 27 27 14 20 -30 10 26 124 pts
26th GER Tim Böger and Markus Schöner -28 20 28 -34 15 27 14 27 131 pts
27th AUS Nigel Lott and Bob Franks -40 23 22 16 28 -38 12 36 137 pts
28th AUS Mark Stowell and Conall Hansford 26 26 8 26 31 23 -41 -35 140 pts
29th GBR Ben Iliffe and Paul Davis -33 28 -34 31 33 24 13 30 159 pts
30th SWE Tom Hastenpflug and Toni Hastenpflug 30 25 -40 -42 29 21 31 24 160 pts
