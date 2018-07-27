Fireball Nationals - Leaders feel the heat

After three difficult, hot and mentally draining races Friday’s racing to decide the 2018 Fireball National Champions is now a four boat race.

Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff's (3,5,6) lead was cut to four points as their winning streak fizzed out in the heat.

Penny Clark and Russ Clark (2,3,3) are in in second, with Australia's Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne (1,1,2) one point back in third

Anthony and James Willcocks (4,2,1) are another point back in in fourth.

With a discard now in play and another beckoning it is going to go to the wire.

Gul Fireball National Championship after 7 races

1st 15141 Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff 1 1 1 1 3 5 -6 12

2nd 15096 Penny Clark and Russ Clark 3 2 3 -4 2 3 3 16

3rd AUS 15152 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne 4 3 6 -14 1 1 2 17

4th 14928 Anthony Willocks and James Willcocks 2 4 5 -8 4 2 1 18

5th CZE14551 Jiri Paruzek and Jakub Kosvica 5 (DSQ) 2 3 8 6 7 31

6th 15122 David Hall and Paul Constable 7 (DSQ) 4 5 6 8 4 34

7th 14941 Derian Scott and Andy Scott -8 8 7 2 7 4 8 36

8th 15145 Steve Goacher and Tom Goacher 9 6 8 6 -10 7 5 41

9th 15038 Colin Stephens and Tom Kliskey 14 5 9 17 5 -20 12 62

10th CZE14864 Martin Veit and Filip Krejza 10 10 11 11 -15 14 9 65

11th 13944 Dan Johnson and Ben Latham 6 14 16 7 11 13 -20 67

12th 15045 Elaine Slater and Graham Slater 11 13 12 13 -14 12 11 72

13th 15070 Isaac Marsh and Kieran Graham 15 15 15 9 9 11 -17 74

14th 14991 Andy Robinson and Tim Morgan 13 11 10 16 -19 18 13 81

15th 14950 Chris Thorne and Russell Thorne 12 18 14 10 13 -19 14 81

16th 15046 Philip Popple and James Popple 21 (DNF) 21 20 12 9 10 93

17th 15149 Chris Turner and Jono Loe 16 12 18 15 18 15 -22 94

18th 14860 Peter Bettles and Richard Bettles 18 7 20 19 -22 17 15 96

19th 14388 James Cuxson and James Neil Arnott 20 9 22 -23 20 10 21 102

20th 14821 Nick Hurst and Jake Elsbury 19 17 13 18 17 -22 18 102

21st 14887 Thomas Payne and Alice Powell -24 22 19 12 21 16 16 106

22nd 14889 Barry Smith and Rick Spring 17 16 17 -21 16 21 19 106

23rd 14284 Jason Cahill and Kerry Webb 22 19 23 22 25 -26 25 136

24th 15121 Bryan Thompson and Sarah House Barklie 23 20 -25 24 24 25 23 139

25th 14622 Jane Collison and Patrick Collison -25 23 24 25 23 23 24 142

26th 14656 Simon Benson and Sophia Benson -26 21 26 26 26 24 26 149

