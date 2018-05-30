RS800 European Champions are Luke and Emma McEwen

So the final scores saw Luke and Emma McEwen lift the European Championship trophy, they had seen off a competitive fleet, to show themselves to be worthy champions.

Luke, very impressively, conducted his winner’s speech in French and thanked the whole of the YC Carnac team as well as Heather Chipperfield for her fantastic organisation.

Phil Walker and John Mather gave them a good run for their money, in their new boat, to take second place.

In third were Steve and Sarah Cockrill to prove that years of none skiff sailing is no barrier to a good result, if you have the racing talent they process.

The 800 fleet had a great time in Carnac and look forward to the RS Games at Weymouth in August, where the battle will recommence.

Can anyone beat the McEwens? Stay tuned to find out.

