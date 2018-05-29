RS Feva UK Nationals - Title for Pank and Gotto

William Pank and Sebastian Gotto are the 2018 RS Feva UK National Champions
After four more races on Tuesday, William Pank and Sebastian Gotto finished top of the leaderboard, four points ahead of Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson.
In third place were Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara and in fourth Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne all on 18 points.
Fifth place went to Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson, and in sixth were Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema of the Netherlands.
Winners of the Silver fleet were Ted Lane and Rupert Clapham.
PA Consulting RS Feva UK Nationals - Gold Final leading positions
1st GBR 6908 William Pank and Sebastian Gotto 1 1 -12 6 1 5 14 pts
2nd GBR 6214 Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 8 -18 1 4 3 2 18 pts
3rd GBR 7000 Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 3 -54 7 3 4 1 18 pts
4th GBR 4631 Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 5 -8 3 2 2 6 18 pts
5th GBR 6680 Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 6 -11 9 5 5 3 28 pts
6th NED 7082 Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 4 15 2 1 7 -30 29 pts
7th NED 7045 Luuk de Wijn and Sjoerd de Wijn 2 13 -54 10 13 8 46 pts
8th GBR 4904 Katie Byne and Lucas Marshall 22 10 5 -54 19 4 60 pts
9th GBR 5775 Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis 7 4 16 22 12 -35 61 pts
10th GBR 6311 Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis 16 22 17 9 6 -29 70 pts
11th GBR 4629 Gabby Clifton and Daisy Weston 17 7 20 12 14 -21 70 pts
12th GBR 5000 Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey 15 19 -21 15 9 13 71 pts
13th GBR 1887 Joey Taylor and Terry Hacker 19 3 14 -41 28 9 73 pts
14th GBR 4079 Annie Hammett and Emma Wells 13 -54 10 17 22 14 76 pts
15th GBR 5627 William Caiger and Becky Caiger 10 -23 19 21 21 11 82 pts
16th GBR 6300 Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 27 -54 25 11 10 10 83 pts
17th NED 7054 Imme Rijk and Itte Klimp 24 -41 6 7 32 18 87 pts
18th GBR 6200 Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher 11 33 4 29 -54 15 92 pts
19th GBR 4624 Alice Davis and Emily Davis 12 2 11 -44 41 28 94 pts
20th GBR 4470 Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver 9 17 -32 28 18 23 95 pts
Full Gold Results here
