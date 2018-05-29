RS Feva UK Nationals - Title for Pank and Gotto

After four more races on Tuesday, William Pank and Sebastian Gotto finished top of the leaderboard, four points ahead of Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson.

In third place were Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara and in fourth Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne all on 18 points.

Fifth place went to Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson, and in sixth were Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema of the Netherlands.

Winners of the Silver fleet were Ted Lane and Rupert Clapham.

PA Consulting RS Feva UK Nationals - Gold Final leading positions

1st GBR 6908 William Pank and Sebastian Gotto 1 1 -12 6 1 5 14 pts

2nd GBR 6214 Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 8 -18 1 4 3 2 18 pts

3rd GBR 7000 Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 3 -54 7 3 4 1 18 pts

4th GBR 4631 Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 5 -8 3 2 2 6 18 pts

5th GBR 6680 Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 6 -11 9 5 5 3 28 pts

6th NED 7082 Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 4 15 2 1 7 -30 29 pts

7th NED 7045 Luuk de Wijn and Sjoerd de Wijn 2 13 -54 10 13 8 46 pts

8th GBR 4904 Katie Byne and Lucas Marshall 22 10 5 -54 19 4 60 pts

9th GBR 5775 Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis 7 4 16 22 12 -35 61 pts

10th GBR 6311 Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis 16 22 17 9 6 -29 70 pts

11th GBR 4629 Gabby Clifton and Daisy Weston 17 7 20 12 14 -21 70 pts

12th GBR 5000 Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey 15 19 -21 15 9 13 71 pts

13th GBR 1887 Joey Taylor and Terry Hacker 19 3 14 -41 28 9 73 pts

14th GBR 4079 Annie Hammett and Emma Wells 13 -54 10 17 22 14 76 pts

15th GBR 5627 William Caiger and Becky Caiger 10 -23 19 21 21 11 82 pts

16th GBR 6300 Raulf Berry and Ben Bradley 27 -54 25 11 10 10 83 pts

17th NED 7054 Imme Rijk and Itte Klimp 24 -41 6 7 32 18 87 pts

18th GBR 6200 Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher 11 33 4 29 -54 15 92 pts

19th GBR 4624 Alice Davis and Emily Davis 12 2 11 -44 41 28 94 pts

20th GBR 4470 Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver 9 17 -32 28 18 23 95 pts

