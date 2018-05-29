Itchenor clean-sweep at I-14 Hayling Hull Open

The Itchenor SC pair took a one point victory ahead of Neale Jones and Ed FitzGerald with Andy FitzGerald and Sam Pascoe completing the all Itchenor podium.

International 14 - Hayling Hull Open Meeting

1st 1561 Douglas Patterson and Mark Tate Itchenor SC 1 -3 3 1 1 6 pts

2nd 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald Itchenor SC 2 1 2 -3 2 7 pts

3rd 1530 Andy FitzGerald and Sam Pascoe Itchenor SC 3 2 1 -4 4 10 pts

4th 1557 Katie Nurton and Nigel Ash Itchenor SC 4 (12.0 DNC) 5 7 3 19 pts

5th 1527 Philip and Luke ISC 5 4 -8 5 7 21 pts

6th 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington HISC (12.0 DNF) 12.0 DNC 4 2 5 23 pts

7th 1558 Martin Pascal and Robin Pascal Itchenor SC 7 (12.0 DNC) 6 6 6 25 pts

8th 1554 Peter Crockford and Jack Hartman Restronguet SC 6 (12.0 DNF) 7 9 8 30 pts

9th 1555 Martin Jones and Adam Lees Itchenor SC (12.0 DNF) 5 12.0 DNC 12.0 DNC 12.0 DNC 41 pts

10th 1488 Dominic Van Essen and Simona Saccani Itchenor SC (12.0 DNF) 12.0 DNC 9 8 12.0 OCS 41 pts

11th 1550 Tom Watkins and Hugh Maclean Itchenor SC (12.0 DNF) 12.0 DNC 12.0 DNC 12.0 DNC 12.0 DNC 48 pts

