Itchenor clean-sweep at I-14 Hayling Hull Open

International 14 Hayling Hull Open Meeting at Hayling Island SC won by Doug Patterson and Mark Tate.
The Itchenor SC pair took a one point victory ahead of Neale Jones and Ed FitzGerald with Andy FitzGerald and Sam Pascoe completing the all Itchenor podium.
International 14 - Hayling Hull Open Meeting
1st 1561 Douglas Patterson and Mark Tate Itchenor SC 1 -3 3 1 1 6 pts
2nd 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald Itchenor SC 2 1 2 -3 2 7 pts
3rd 1530 Andy FitzGerald and Sam Pascoe Itchenor SC 3 2 1 -4 4 10 pts
4th 1557 Katie Nurton and Nigel Ash Itchenor SC 4 (12.0 DNC) 5 7 3 19 pts
5th 1527 Philip and Luke ISC 5 4 -8 5 7 21 pts
6th 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington HISC (12.0 DNF) 12.0 DNC 4 2 5 23 pts
7th 1558 Martin Pascal and Robin Pascal Itchenor SC 7 (12.0 DNC) 6 6 6 25 pts
8th 1554 Peter Crockford and Jack Hartman Restronguet SC 6 (12.0 DNF) 7 9 8 30 pts
9th 1555 Martin Jones and Adam Lees Itchenor SC (12.0 DNF) 5 12.0 DNC 12.0 DNC 12.0 DNC 41 pts
10th 1488 Dominic Van Essen and Simona Saccani Itchenor SC (12.0 DNF) 12.0 DNC 9 8 12.0 OCS 41 pts
11th 1550 Tom Watkins and Hugh Maclean Itchenor SC (12.0 DNF) 12.0 DNC 12.0 DNC 12.0 DNC 12.0 DNC 48 pts
