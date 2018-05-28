RS Feva UK Nationals - Final Gold and Silver racing

After the first Gold fleet race, William Pank and Sebastian Gotto maintain their overall lead with a win, second were Alice and Emily Davis and third were Joey Taylor and Terry Hacker.

Race two was then abandoned at the windward mark as the wind died.

Overall Pank and Gotto lead with second Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis, and third Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne.

Leader in the Silver fleet, also after one race are, Eilish Graham and Olivia Rawlinson.

Final day is Tuesday.

PA Consulting RS Feva Nationals - Day 3 Final Series after 1 race (106 entries)

1st Gold GBR 6908 William Pank and Sebastian Gotto 1 1 2 pts

2nd Gold GBR 5775 Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis 7 4 11 pts

3rd Gold GBR 4631 Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 5 8 13 pts

4th Gold GBR 4624 Alice Davis and Emily Davis 12 2 14 pts

5th Gold NED 7045 Luuk de Wijn and Sjoerd de Wijn 2 13 15 pts

6th Gold GBR 6680 Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 6 11 17 pts

7th Gold NED 7082 Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 4 15 19 pts

8th Gold GBR 1887 Joey Taylor and Terry Hacker 19 3 22 pts

9th Gold GBR 4629 Gabby Clifton and Daisy Weston 17 7 24 pts

10th Gold GBR 4470 Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver 9 17 26 pts

11th Gold GBR 6214 Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 8 18 26 pts

12th Gold GBR 4904 Katie Byne and Lucas Marshall 22 10 32 pts

13th Gold GBR 5627 William Caiger and Becky Caiger 10 23 33 pts

14th Gold GBR 5000 Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey 15 19 34 pts

15th Gold GBR 6909 Josh Means and Grace Pank 29 6 35 pts

16th Gold GBR 6311 Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis 16 22 38 pts

17th Gold NED 7072 Femme Rijk and Silke Zuidema 28 12 40 pts

18th Gold GBR 5545 Felix Stewart and Jake Harris 36 5 41 pts

19th Gold GBR 2422 Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker 35 9 44 pts

20th Gold GBR 501 Caitlin Morley and Joe Blaker 23 21 44 pts

