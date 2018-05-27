RS Feva UK Nationals - Pank and Gotto lead

With six qualify races completed, William Pank and Sebastian Gotto have a three point lead from Luuk and Sjoerd de Wijn of the Netherlands.

Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara are in third place, tied on 17 points with Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema NED, Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne, and Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson.

The de Wijn brothers had led after day 1 with a 2, 1, 1 score, but 2016 RS Feva World Champion helm Pank and Gotto hit back with a 1, 2, 7 scoreline on Sunday as the de Wijn brothers dropped back with a 6, 20, 6.

Racing continues Monday with Gold and Silver fleets at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy.

PA Consulting RS Feva Nationals - Day 2 after 6 races (106 entries)

1st GBR 6908 William Pank and Sebastian Gotto 1 4 5 1 2 -7 20 13 pts

2nd NED 7045 Luuk de Wijn and Sjoerd de Wijn 2 1 1 6 -20 6 36 16 pts

3rd GBR 7000 Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara 1 -12 7 5 1 3 29 17 pts

4th NED 7082 Robbert Huisman and Gijs Zuidema 2 2 8 4 1 -9 26 17 pts

5th GBR 4631 Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne 5 7 -15 2 2 1 32 17 pts

6th GBR 6680 Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson 4 -6 3 3 5 2 23 17 pts

7th GBR 5775 Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis -8 5 2 7 4 3 29 21 pts

8th GBR 6214 Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson 5 1 4 -12 3 12 37 25 pts

9th GBR 4470 Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver -15 9 5 2 8 4 43 28 pts

10th GBR 5627 William Caiger and Becky Caiger 4 5 12 1 8 -14 44 30 pts

11th GBR 6200 Angus Kilpatrick and Freddie Fisher 6 3 3 9 9 -18 48 30 pts

12th GBR 4624 Alice Davis and Emily Davis -21 15 1 4 6 7 54 33 pts

13th GBR 4079 Annie Hammett and Emma Wells -16 4 7 13 4 6 50 34 pts

14th GBR 6345 Kuba Staite and Nick Evans 12 -30 10 8 3 2 65 35 pts

15th GBR 5000 Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey 8 10 9 5 -12 8 52 40 pts

16th GBR 6311 Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis 7 6 -19 10 7 17 66 47 pts

17th GBR 4629 Gabby Clifton and Daisy Weston 10 8 9 7 55 13 102 47 pts

18th GBR 6895 Tom Burke and Theo Stewart 11 7 2 -20 17 11 68 48 pts

19th GBR 1887 Joey Taylor and Terry Hacker 13 15 10 -26 5 5 74 48 pts

20th GBR 6330 Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke 11 3 -23 6 14 16 73 50 pts

Full results here

