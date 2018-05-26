Medemblik Regatta - Medal Race Results

First up were the Nacra 17 and Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco took gold, although their lead was cut to just one point by Kiwi pair Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders.

Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet won the medal race to take bronze, finishing just four points off the leaders.

In the women's 49erFX Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey won the medal race to overtake leaders Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz NED and snatch Gold.

Bekkering and Duetz took the silver and another Dutch team, Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens the bronze.

In the men's 49er, gold went to Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros of France, silver to David Gilmour and Joel Turner AUS, and bronze to Yago and Klaus Lange ARG. (No GBR entry).

Fabien Pianzza of France took gold in the RS:X U19 series. Silver for Tom Garandeau FRA and bronze to Jim van Someren NED. Finn Hawkins GBR finished eighth.

In the women's RS:X, gold for Zofia Noceti Klepacka POL with silver for Lilian de Geus NED who won the medal race, and bronze for Stefania Elfutina RUS.

Britain's Emma Wilson finished fifth overall, Bryony Shaw was OCS and finished sixth overall.

Britain's Elliot Hanson confirmed Laser gold, finishing third in the medal race. Silver to Yuri Hummel NED with Eliot Merceron SUI taking the bronze.

In the men's RS:X, Yoav Cohen ISR overtook Maciej Kluszcynski POL to take the gold with Britain's Kieran Holmes-Martin taking the bronze.

In the women's Radial, Daphne van der Vaart NED took gold ahead of Maxime Jonker NED silver, and bronze for Elena Vorobeva CRO. (No GBR entry)

