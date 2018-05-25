Doreste claims Finn World Masters

After a 30 year gap it would seem Doreste has lost none of his Finn skills. He also picked up the Grand Grand Masters title.

Antonio Poncell, from Chile, sailed the best day to take second and Grand Masters winner, while Giacomo Giovanelli, from Italy did just enough for third, and was the first Master.

The largest cheer as always went to the Legends and Super Legends with a record breaking entry.



Super Legend Gus Miller

After a recount, Friedrich Müller, from Germany, won the Legends category for the third time, while Gus Miller, from the USA, won the Super Legends.

Gathering 45 Legends on stage was not only an emotional moment for everyone, but proof that Finn sailing can be a sport for life.

Finn 2018 World Masters - Final results

1st ESP-555 Jose Luis Doreste GGM 6 pts

2nd CHI-12 Antonio Poncell GM 8 pts

3rd ITA-202 Giacomo Giovanelli M 8 pts

4th RUS-73 Vladimir Krutskikh M 10 pts

5th ESP-17 Xavier Penas GM 10 pts

6th RUS-161 Aleksander Kulyukin M 10 pts

7th ESP-79 Joaquin Blanco Roca GGM 10 pts

8th GER-711 Andre Budzien GM 12 pts

9th GER-193 Thomas Schmid GM 14 pts

10th AUS-22 Paul McKenzie GM 15 pts

Other results

Lady: Tina Sperl

Masters: 1st Giacomo Giovanelli, 2nd Vladimir Krutskikh, 3rd Aleksander Kulyukin

Grand Masters: 1st Antonio Poncell, 2nd Xavier Penas, 3rd Andre Budzien

Grand Grand Masters: 1st Jose Luis Doreste, 2nd Joaquin Blanco Roca, 3rd Francesco Cinque

Legends: 1stFriedrich Müller, 2nd Valerii Gusenko, 3rdMiguel Alvarez Valls

Super Legends: 1st August Miller, 2nd Willi Meister, 3rd Ola M Johannessen

