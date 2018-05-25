Medemblik Regatta - Race for Medal Races

Hanson (4,1) finished the qualifying series 22 points clear of Yuri Hummel NED (1,6) with Eliot Merceron SUI (3,5) in third place.

Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (BFD,3,12) go into their 49erFX medal race just three points behind leaders Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz NED (1,BFD,9).

In third place are another Dutch team, Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens (5,7,2). Megan Brickwood and Eleanor Aldridge GBR (16,14,13) are 12th overall.

In the Nacra17, Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco (1,14,2) take a five point lead into the medal race.

In second place are Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders NZL (3,22,5), with Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet (22,6,1) in third place, but only two points ahead of Moana Vaireaux and Manon Audinet FRA.

In the men's RS:X, Britain's Kieran Holmes-Martin (16,3,6) slips to third place, but should be safe for a medal.

Leader is Maciej Kluszcynski POL (1,13,2) seven points ahead of Yoav Cohen ISR (5,1,3) in second place.

In the women's RS:X, new leader is Zofia Noceti Klepacka POL (2,2,6) with second Stefania Elfutina RUS (8,7,12) and Lilian de Geus FRA (15,4,5) third.

Britain's Emma Wilson (16,6,2) stays in fourth overall, 13 points off a podium place.

Bryony Shaw (1,10,7) makes the RS:X medal race in sixth overall after taking her first race win of the series. Saskia Sills (19,21,19) goes through in tenth place.

In the men's 49er, Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros (2,24,6) of France have a 12 point overall lead from David Gilmour and Joel Turner AUS (1,1,3). Third is Yago and Klaus Lange ARG (10,12,10) are third, with Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht DEN dropping to fourth.

In the women's Radial, Daphne van der Vaart NED (2,1) leads from Elena Vorobeva CRO (3,3), with Maxime Jonker NED (6,10) now in third place.

Fabien Pianzza of France leads the RS:X U19 series. Finn Hawkins GBR makes the medal race in ninth place.

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here