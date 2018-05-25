RS Aero UK Southern Championship

The fleets were Class racing in each rig size, the RS Aero 7s having the biggest entry at 30, the big boy RS Aero 9s with 21 boats entered and the pocket rocket RS Aero 5s with 10 boats.

In the Aero 5’s Kate Sargent took the overall win by 1 point over Giles Baker, with Sammy I-J in third.

In the Aero 7’s Steve Cockerill was up with his usual form with a 11 point win over Dave Ellis with another local, Martin Sellars in third.

The Aero 9 rig winner was Peter Barton, whose consistency gave a convincing 5 point win over Gareth Griffiths with Greg Bartlett 1 point behind in third.

The next major events to look forward to are the UK National Championships at Abersoch (31 May-3 June) and the World Championships at Weymouth where there is a massive 125 entry list already confirmed.

RS Aero 5 - UK 2018 Southern Championship

1st 2130 Kate Sargent Hill Head SC 1 1 1 -3 3 3 9 pts

2nd 2555 Giles Baker Datchet Water SC -6 3 4 1 1 1 10 pts

3rd 2552 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC 2 2 3 -4 2 4 13 pts

4th 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC 4 -6 2 6 5 2 19 pts

5th 1030 Hilary Baker Hayling Island SC 3 4 5 7 -8 7 26 pts

6th 1396 Nick Ingram Lymington Town SC 5 5 6 (DNC) 9 8 33 pts

7th 1819 Ben Millard Emsworth SC (DNC) DNC DNC 2 6 6 36 pts

8th 1149 Raulf Berry Hayling Island SC (DNC) DNC DNC 5 4 5 36 pts

9th 1773 Rosemary Dillworth Bowmoor SC 7 7 7 8 7 -9 36 pts

10th 1591 Fi Austin Rotal Lymington YC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 55 pts



RS Aero 7 - UK 2018 Southern Campionship

1st 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1 -2 1 2 1 2 7 pts

2nd 1209 David Ellis Lymington Town SC -6 1 5 1 6 5 18 pts

3rd 2392 Martin Sellars Royal Lymington YC 4 -7 7 6 2 3 22 pts

4th 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC 2 (OCS) 3 3 5 10 23 pts

5th 2190 Ali Barker Ramelagh SC -16 4 2 5 16 1 28 pts

6th 2106 Roscoe Martin Ogston SC -24 5 11 4 3 6 29 pts

7th 2325 Ned Stattersfield Wells Next The Sea 7 11 8 -12 9 4 39 pts

8th 1562 Toby Schofield Felpham SC -15 6 10 9 7 7 39 pts

9th 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC 5 15 -17 7 8 14 49 pts

10th 1575 Mark Carleton Papercourt SC 12 13 -25 10 4 16 55 pts

11th 1568 Caitlin Atkin Whitstable YC 9 -16 14 11 13 8 55 pts

12th 2572 Andy Hill Warsash SC 3 14 9 18 15 -21 59 pts

13th 2420 Ben George Lymington Town SC -20 3 12 14 14 18 61 pts

14th 1302 Jenny Bennett Lymington Town SC 18 9 18 8 12 -19 65 pts

15th 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 8 18 15 17 -20 9 67 pts

16th 1715 Jane Peckham Gurnard SC 10 17 4 16 21 (DNF) 68 pts

17th 1544 James Witts Papercourt SC 19 -20 6 15 11 20 71 pts

18th 1089 Kent Martin Ogston SC 21 22 -26 20 10 17 90 pts

19th 2204 Tim Knight Royal Lymington YC 11 8 13 (DNC) DNC DNC 94 pts

20th 2318 Karl Thorne Lymington Town SC 13 10 (OCS) 21 19 DNC 94 pts

21st 1927 Jack Hardie Frensham Pond SC 23 21 24 13 17 (DNC) 98 pts

22nd 1211 Nick Eales Royal Lymington YC -25 23 19 24 24 11 101 pts

23rd 1261 Martin Roots Cardiff Bay YC 22 24 23 -25 23 12 104 pts

24th 1793 Geoff Havers Lymington Town SC 17 12 16 (DNC) DNC DNC 107 pts

25th 1334 Adrian Baker Lymington Town SC 26 (OCS) 21 23 25 13 108 pts

26th 1338 Natasha Sion Lymington Town SC 29 (DNC) 27 22 18 15 111 pts

27th 1402 William Homewood Lymington Town SC 28 (OCS) 20 19 22 DNC 120 pts

28th 1332 Nick Ryley Royal Lymington YC 14 19 (DNC) DNC 26 DNC 121 pts

29th 1457 Andrew Richards Royal Lymington YC 27 25 22 26 27 (DNC) 127 pts

30th 2322 Mark Stokes Hayling Island SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 155 pts



RS Aero 9 - UK 2018 Southern Championship

1st 2549 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 2 2 1 4 3 -13 12 pts

2nd 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn RSC 5 1 2 5 4 -12 17 pts

3rd 2600 Greg Bartlett StarcrossYC 6 -7 5 3 2 2 18 pts

4th 1298 Richard Watsham StarcrossYC/RNSA 3 -8 6 6 5 6 26 pts

5th 2551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC 1 (OCS) 15 1 1 14 32 pts

6th 2550 Keith Willis Lymington Town SC 8 3 8 -10 10 3 32 pts

7th 2502 Peter Chaplin Lymington Town SC -11 9 7 8 6 4 34 pts

8th 2114 Fernando Gamboa Lee on Solent/CDPA 7 4 4 -11 11 10 36 pts

9th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Lymington Town SC -9 6 9 7 7 8 37 pts

10th 1806 Simon Maguire Lymington Town SC 4 5 3 9 (DNC) DNC 43 pts

11th 2114 Richard Vincent TBC SC 10 10 10 -14 13 5 48 pts

12th 1336 Joe Gallivan Spinnaker SC -16 11 14 13 9 7 54 pts

13th 2368 Nev Herbert Lymington Town SC (DNC) DNC DNC 2 8 1 55 pts

14th 1563 Adrian Bateman Lymington Town SC 15 12 13 -17 14 9 63 pts

15th 2505 Neil Wharmby Royal Lymington YC 17 14 16 -20 15 11 73 pts

16th 1207 Mark Tissiman Chelmarsh SC 14 13 11 16 (DNC) DNC 76 pts

17th 1231 Tim Bilbrough Hayling Island SC 12 (OCS) 12 21 DNC DNC 89 pts

18th 1365 Dean Hassell Hunts SC 18 (RET) DNC 18 12 DNC 92 pts

19th 1095 Tony Jukes Chelmarsh SC 13 (DNC) DNC 15 DNC DNC 94 pts

20th 1637 Jim Hood Lymington Town SC (DNC) DNC DNC 12 DNC DNC 100 pts

21st 1120 Jae Jones Spinnaker SC (DNF) DNC DNC 19 DNC DNC 107 pts

