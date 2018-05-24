Finn World Masters - Another windless day

After another day without racing, the Finn World Masters will reach its last day with just 3 races completed.
This will make Friday a key day. The Medal Race will not be held, because it needs a minimum of five races which have not taken place because of the lack of wind during the whole week.
Olympic gold medalist José Luis Doreste, from the Canary Islands, is leading the general standings after three races, all of them held on Wednesday.
Doreste leads Italian Giacomo Giovanelli, who is second by only one point and Russian Alexander Kulyukin, who is only five points off the lead.
Thursday, the penultimate day of the championship, the wind did not blow strong enough to hold any races, only reaching a top speed of 4 knots.
Finn - Leading Results after three races
1st ESP 555 Jose Luis Doreste 4 pts
2nd ITA 202 Giacomo Giovanelli 5 pts
3rd RUS 161 Aleksander Kulyukin 9 pts
4th SWE 5 Fredrik Tegnhed 11 pts
5th GER 193 Thomas Schmid 13 pts
6th ESP 17 Xavier Penas 15 pts
7th RUS 73 Vladimir Krutskikh 16 pts
8th CZE 1 Michael Maier 16 pts
9th GER 711 Andre Budzien 16 pts
10th AUS 22 Paul Mckenzie 16 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here