Finn World Masters - Another windless day

This will make Friday a key day. The Medal Race will not be held, because it needs a minimum of five races which have not taken place because of the lack of wind during the whole week.

Olympic gold medalist José Luis Doreste, from the Canary Islands, is leading the general standings after three races, all of them held on Wednesday.

Doreste leads Italian Giacomo Giovanelli, who is second by only one point and Russian Alexander Kulyukin, who is only five points off the lead.

Thursday, the penultimate day of the championship, the wind did not blow strong enough to hold any races, only reaching a top speed of 4 knots.

Finn - Leading Results after three races

1st ESP 555 Jose Luis Doreste 4 pts

2nd ITA 202 Giacomo Giovanelli 5 pts

3rd RUS 161 Aleksander Kulyukin 9 pts

4th SWE 5 Fredrik Tegnhed 11 pts

5th GER 193 Thomas Schmid 13 pts

6th ESP 17 Xavier Penas 15 pts

7th RUS 73 Vladimir Krutskikh 16 pts

8th CZE 1 Michael Maier 16 pts

9th GER 711 Andre Budzien 16 pts

10th AUS 22 Paul Mckenzie 16 pts

