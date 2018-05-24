Medemblik Regatta - GBR make right moves on Day 3

Holmes-Martin is now two points off the leader Maciej Kluszcynski POL (5,3,4) with Yoav Cohen ISR (24,4,2) in third place.

In the men's Laser, after six races Elliot Hanson GBR (6,1) has a seven point lead from Etienne le Pen (2,2) of France.

Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (2,5,1) keep their second place in the 49erFX, two points off leaders Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz NED (1,3,2).

Megan Brickwood and Eleanor Aldridge GBR (7,13,11) are 12th overall.

In the Nacra17, Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco (2,2,4) lead by four points.

Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1,3,3) remain in third place, four points off second placed Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders NZL (5,4,1).

In the women's RS:X, new leader is Stefania Elfutina RUS (12,1,1).

Britain's Emma Wilson (10,13,3) stays in fourth overall and Bryony Shaw (2,6,17) gets back into the action and is sixth overall. Saskia Sills (27,5,7) is in ninth place.

No change in the men's 49er, Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros (13,1,4) of France have a 12 point overall lead. Yago and Klaus Lange ARG (7,8,2) are second with third Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht DEN (11,11,1).

In the women's Radial, Daphne van der Vaart NED (3,2) is the leader ahead of Maxime Jonker NED (4,5), with Elena Vorobeva CRO (14,4) now in third place.

Fabien Pianzza of France leads the RS:X U19 series. Finn Hawkins GBR is 11th after 9 races.

The competition is strong and competitors are working hard to claim their medal race spot. One more day of qualifications left.

Full results here

