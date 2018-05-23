José Luis Doreste leads Finn World Masters

The 1988 Olympic champion, José Luis Doreste, from Spain, leads the 350 boat fleet from Giacomo Giovanelli, from Italy, and Aleksander Kulyukin, from Russia.

The 350 boat fleet, split into four groups, each sailed three races in a sea breeze that built from 7-12 knots during the day.

As expected the race management was perfect with quick turnarounds, square lines and true beats. The fleet was coming ashore by 15.30 after three fantastic races. It was just a great day to be on the water racing Finns.

In the Yellow fleet Doreste and Giovanelli shared the line honours. Doreste was unsure about his speed before racing started and surprised himself with how well he sailed.

In the Blue fleet, race wins went to David Huet, from France, Matt Visser, from Australia and Xavier Penas, from Spain.

The 1977 Finn Gold Cup winner, Joaquin Blanco, opened with a 2 and 3, but then slipped up with a 19th to sit in 15th overnight.

On the other course areas, arguably the harder fleets with most of the favourites allocated to them today, race wins went to Thomas Schmid, from Germany, defending champion, Vladimir Krutskikh, from Russia, and Phlippe Lobert, from France.

So that’s a lot of racing in one day. Twelve starts, 11 winners, and only one man won two races, Doreste, who leads overall.

Finn - Leading Results after three races

1st ESP 555 Jose Luis Doreste 4 pts

2nd ITA 202 Giacomo Giovanelli 5 pts

3rd RUS 161 Aleksander Kulyukin 9 pts

4th SWE 5 Fredrik Tegnhed 11 pts

5th GER 193 Thomas Schmid 13 pts

6th ESP 17 Xavier Penas 15 pts

7th RUS 73 Vladimir Krutskikh 16 pts

8th CZE 1 Michael Maier 16 pts

9th GER 711 Andre Budzien 16 pts

10th AUS 22 Paul Mckenzie 16 pts

