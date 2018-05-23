Medemblik Regatta - Day 2

Holmes-Martin's day (1,2,2) was only trumped by Maciej Kluszcynski POL (1,1,1) who now tops the leaderboard, two points ahead of Yoav Cohen ISR (2,7,1).

Holmes-Martin is way out on his own, with the next Brit, Sam Sills, down in 24th place.

In the women's RS:X, Emma Wilson (10,10,12) moves to fourth overall, but already 20 points off the leader, Zofia Noceti Klepacka POL (6,1,22). In second is Stefania Elfutina RUS (1,17,10).

In the Nacra17, Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet (7,4,3) stay in third place. Spain's Fernando Echavarri and Tara Pacheco (9,2,1) lead by four points from Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders NZL (2,3,2).

Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (10,2,1) now in second place in the 49erFX and tied on ten points with leaders, Holland's Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (2,3,14).

Best of the day were Odile van Aanholt and Marieke Jongens NED with a 1, 1, 4 putting them in fourth pace. Megan Brickwood and Eleanor Aldridge GBR (19,9,13) are 12th overall.

In the men's 49er, Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros (2,2,1) of France keep the overall lead. Yago and Klaus Lange ARG (3,2,4) are second with third Jonas Warrer and Jakob Precht DEN (2,8,3).

In the men's Laser, after four races Elliot Hanson GBR (8,3) leads from Etienne le Pen (1,10) of France.

In the women's Radial, Daphne van der Vaart NED (1,1) is the new leader ahead of Elena Vorobeva CRO (3,4) after four races.

Fabien Pianzza of France leads the RS:X U19 series. Finn Hawkins GBR is 14th after 6 races.

Full results here

