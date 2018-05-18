Solo Nationals approach critical date

The Championship will take place at Hayling Island SC from 21 – 27 July, but, if you are intending to enter you should be aware that all entries before the end of May, will not only save money, but you will be eligible for a ticket every day in the daily prize draw for a great array of fabulous prizes provided by our sponsors.

From our title sponsors Magic Marine who will provide discount vouchers, to Milanes Foils offering a centreplate, Winder Boats rudder stock & carbon tiller, sail discount vouchers from HD, Hyde & P&B - to name but a few.

If you are worried about long days on the water, the Plate series and Septimus series are based on the first race of each day only, so sailors can still qualify for those trophies without doing the whole series.

And spoiler alert . . . You can get some early practice on the race course by entering the Solo Tyler Open Meeting at HISC, over the weekend of the 9 and 10 June.

Note you can enter on the day at HISC for the Open Meeting.

On-line Entry and NOR for the Magic Marine Solo Class Nationals here

