Moth Worlds Day 3 - Drama for Goodison

Race 5 - Jensen AUS crosses finish ahead of Goodison GBR - Click image for a larger image

Overnight leader Paul Goodison had to return to the shore to make repairs after his forestay broke and missed the start of the first race of day 3 (Race 3).

Victory went to Iain Jensen of Australia, wth second another Aussie, Ted Hackney, and third Francesco Bruni of Italy.

In the second race, Race 4, Goodison was back out and after a battle with Jensen, took the win with Jensen second and Bruni third.

Race 5 and this was a win for Aussie Ian Jensen a boat length ahead of Goodison with Bruni taking third place. They were followed by Ben Paton GBR, Rome Kirby and Brad Funk.

Iain Jensen AUS - Click image for a larger image

After race 5 the discard kicked in so Goodison is able to discard his DNC and retake the overall lead.

Final race of day 3 is Race 6 and another win for Goodison, with second Hackney and third Bruni.

This final race Wednesday left Goodison clear leader by 13 points ahead of Francesco Bruni ITA with Rome Kirby USA in third place.

Iain Jensen did not finish race 6 after his mainsheet broke, and with a DNC from race 2 he drops back to tenth place overall despite his 5, 1, 2, 1 scoreline.

Francesco Bruni was Mr Consistency, with a string of third place finishes, to jump from seventh into second place overall.

“I’m very, very happy. I could not expect more,” said Bruni. “Remember, I’m almost 45 years old so to be so consistent is not easy. I gave everything I had."

Racing is scheduled to continue Thursday with the wind strength forecast between 5 and 10 knots.

Bacardi 2018 Moth World Championship after 6 races, 1 discard

1st GBR 1 Paul Goodison 1 1 (DNC) 1 2 1 6 pts

2nd ITA 4491 Francesco Bruni -13 7 3 3 3 3 19 pts

3rd USA 4410 Rome Kirby -7 2 6 5 5 5 23 pts

4th USA 4302 Brad Funk 3 3 -7 7 6 6 25 pts

5th USA 4515 Victor Diaz de Leon 4 6 5 8 9 -10 32 pts

6th AUS 3981 Ted Hackney 14 -15 2 6 11 2 35 pts

7th FRA 4412 Benoit Marie 8 4 9 10 8 -11 39 pts

8th GBR 4433 Dan Ward 6 5 -12 11 12 9 43 pts

9th GBR 3982 Ben Paton (DNF) 24 8 9 4 7 52 pts

10th AUS 3 Iain Jensen 5 (DNC) 1 2 1 DNF 54 pts

11th IRL 4148 David Kenefick -17 13 11 14 10 8 56 pts

12th SUI 4512 David Holenweg 9 12 13 -17 15 14 63 pts

13th GBR 4525 Kyle Stoneham 18 (DNF) 17 4 14 13 66 pts

14th GBR 4386 Simon Hiscocks 2 8 (DNC) 28 17 12 67 pts

15th AUS 4380 Matthew Chew (DNF) DNC 4 12 7 4 72 pts

16th GBR 4533 Jim McMillan 10 16 (DNS) 20 13 15 74 pts

17th GBR 3980 Alex Adams -21 10 16 18 18 16 78 pts

18th USA 4169 Brooks Reed 11 -23 15 15 21 18 80 pts

19th POR 4299 Francisco Andrade 19 -21 14 13 16 21 83 pts

20th FRA 4310 Aymeric Arthaud 15 9 24 -25 20 22 90 pts

21st HKG 4334 Rob Partridge -23 14 21 21 22 20 98 pts

22nd GER 4060 Philipp Buhl (DNC) DNC 10 16 19 19 109 pts

23rd GBR 4448 Michael Barnes 12 11 20 23 (DNC) DNC 111 pts

24th GER 4047 Andreas John (DNF) 20 23 19 25 24 111 pts

25th SUI 4275 Philippe Schiller 27 (DNS) 18 22 29 17 113 pts

26th GBR 4037 Chris Jeeves 24 18 -28 27 24 26 119 pts

27th USA 4228 Andrew Scrivan 22 17 22 30 31 (DNC) 122 pts

28th GER 4340 Kai Adolph 26 22 26 -29 27 23 124 pts

29th IRL 4517 Rory Fitzpatrick 16 (DNF) 19 24 23 DNC 127 pts

30th BER 4018 Benn Smith (DNF) DNC 27 26 26 27 151 pts

31st GBR 3979 James Ross 30 19 33 31 (DNC) DNC 158 pts

32nd USA 4238 Zack Maxam (DNC) DNC 29 32 30 25 161 pts

33rd BER 3600 Joshua Greenslade (DNS) DNF 32 33 28 28 166 pts

34th CAN 4197 Andrew Brazier 31 (DNC) 30 34 33 DNC 173 pts

35th GBR 4554 Dave Smithwhite 25 (DNC) 25 35 DNC DNC 175 pts

36th NED 4556 Harmen Donker (DNF) DNS DNC DNC 32 29 196 pts

37th USA 4457 Matt Struble 20 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 200 pts

38th BER 4146 James Doughty (DNC) DNF 31 36 DNC DNC 202 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

28 March 2018 16:48 GMT