Moth Worlds Day 3 - Drama for Goodison

Day 3 of the International Moth World Championship in Bermuda and problems for Goodison, who missed the first race of the day.
Race 5 - Jensen AUS crosses finish ahead of Goodison GBR - Click image for a larger image
Overnight leader Paul Goodison had to return to the shore to make repairs after his forestay broke and missed the start of the first race of day 3 (Race 3).
Victory went to Iain Jensen of Australia, wth second another Aussie, Ted Hackney, and third Francesco Bruni of Italy.
In the second race, Race 4, Goodison was back out and after a battle with Jensen, took the win with Jensen second and Bruni third.
Race 5 and this was a win for Aussie Ian Jensen a boat length ahead of Goodison with Bruni taking third place. They were followed by Ben Paton GBR, Rome Kirby and Brad Funk.
Iain Jensen AUS - Click image for a larger image
After race 5 the discard kicked in so Goodison is able to discard his DNC and retake the overall lead.
Final race of day 3 is Race 6 and another win for Goodison, with second Hackney and third Bruni.
This final race Wednesday left Goodison clear leader by 13 points ahead of Francesco Bruni ITA with Rome Kirby USA in third place.
Iain Jensen did not finish race 6 after his mainsheet broke, and with a DNC from race 2 he drops back to tenth place overall despite his 5, 1, 2, 1 scoreline.
Francesco Bruni was Mr Consistency, with a string of third place finishes, to jump from seventh into second place overall.
“I’m very, very happy. I could not expect more,” said Bruni. “Remember, I’m almost 45 years old so to be so consistent is not easy. I gave everything I had."
Racing is scheduled to continue Thursday with the wind strength forecast between 5 and 10 knots.
Bacardi 2018 Moth World Championship after 6 races, 1 discard
1st GBR 1 Paul Goodison 1 1 (DNC) 1 2 1 6 pts
2nd ITA 4491 Francesco Bruni -13 7 3 3 3 3 19 pts
3rd USA 4410 Rome Kirby -7 2 6 5 5 5 23 pts
4th USA 4302 Brad Funk 3 3 -7 7 6 6 25 pts
5th USA 4515 Victor Diaz de Leon 4 6 5 8 9 -10 32 pts
6th AUS 3981 Ted Hackney 14 -15 2 6 11 2 35 pts
7th FRA 4412 Benoit Marie 8 4 9 10 8 -11 39 pts
8th GBR 4433 Dan Ward 6 5 -12 11 12 9 43 pts
9th GBR 3982 Ben Paton (DNF) 24 8 9 4 7 52 pts
10th AUS 3 Iain Jensen 5 (DNC) 1 2 1 DNF 54 pts
11th IRL 4148 David Kenefick -17 13 11 14 10 8 56 pts
12th SUI 4512 David Holenweg 9 12 13 -17 15 14 63 pts
13th GBR 4525 Kyle Stoneham 18 (DNF) 17 4 14 13 66 pts
14th GBR 4386 Simon Hiscocks 2 8 (DNC) 28 17 12 67 pts
15th AUS 4380 Matthew Chew (DNF) DNC 4 12 7 4 72 pts
16th GBR 4533 Jim McMillan 10 16 (DNS) 20 13 15 74 pts
17th GBR 3980 Alex Adams -21 10 16 18 18 16 78 pts
18th USA 4169 Brooks Reed 11 -23 15 15 21 18 80 pts
19th POR 4299 Francisco Andrade 19 -21 14 13 16 21 83 pts
20th FRA 4310 Aymeric Arthaud 15 9 24 -25 20 22 90 pts
21st HKG 4334 Rob Partridge -23 14 21 21 22 20 98 pts
22nd GER 4060 Philipp Buhl (DNC) DNC 10 16 19 19 109 pts
23rd GBR 4448 Michael Barnes 12 11 20 23 (DNC) DNC 111 pts
24th GER 4047 Andreas John (DNF) 20 23 19 25 24 111 pts
25th SUI 4275 Philippe Schiller 27 (DNS) 18 22 29 17 113 pts
26th GBR 4037 Chris Jeeves 24 18 -28 27 24 26 119 pts
27th USA 4228 Andrew Scrivan 22 17 22 30 31 (DNC) 122 pts
28th GER 4340 Kai Adolph 26 22 26 -29 27 23 124 pts
29th IRL 4517 Rory Fitzpatrick 16 (DNF) 19 24 23 DNC 127 pts
30th BER 4018 Benn Smith (DNF) DNC 27 26 26 27 151 pts
31st GBR 3979 James Ross 30 19 33 31 (DNC) DNC 158 pts
32nd USA 4238 Zack Maxam (DNC) DNC 29 32 30 25 161 pts
33rd BER 3600 Joshua Greenslade (DNS) DNF 32 33 28 28 166 pts
34th CAN 4197 Andrew Brazier 31 (DNC) 30 34 33 DNC 173 pts
35th GBR 4554 Dave Smithwhite 25 (DNC) 25 35 DNC DNC 175 pts
36th NED 4556 Harmen Donker (DNF) DNS DNC DNC 32 29 196 pts
37th USA 4457 Matt Struble 20 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 200 pts
38th BER 4146 James Doughty (DNC) DNF 31 36 DNC DNC 202 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
28 March 2018 16:48 GMT