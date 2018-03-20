Dinghy
 

RS800 Spring Championship - Things did not go to plan

Ralph and Sophie Singleton won the RS800 Spring Championship at Rutland Water SC.


Things did not go to plan on the Saturday with persistent drizzle and not a puff of wind across the lake. At 2 pm the first day’s racing was canned.

Sunday dawned warm, with welcome sunshine and a light breeze. The day’s sailing was in a light and shifty Northerly breeze but with some fabulous get-out-of-gaol-free gusts to be enjoyed if you were lucky.

Ralph and Sophie Singleton demonstrated that it probably wasn’t all luck and that a little practice during the Winter definitely pays off, winning 3 out of the day’s 5 races.

Closest on their heels Will and Joe Joyner showed that their event win at the re-scheduled 2017 End of Season champs a month earlier was no flash in the pan, also claiming a race victory.

Most races saw the lead change several times and the main pack finishing within a boat length or two of each other.

Dan Goodman and Debbie Clark improved dramatically through the day to win the final race convincingly.

There will be more up for grabs at the next event at Stokes Bay SC on the 21- 22 April.

RS800 Spring Championship - Rooster National Tour Event No.1

1st 1166 Singleton, Ralph and Singleton, Sophie - Dachet Water SC 1 -4 1 1 2 9 5 pts
2nd 1194 Joyner, Joe and Broom, Will - Lyme Regis 3 1 -5 2 3 14 9 pts
3rd 1220 McEwen, Luke and McEwen, Emma - Royal Lymington YC -7 2 2 3 4 18 11 pts
4th 885 Hunter, Rory and Feibusch, Chris - Arran YC 2 -5 3 5 5 20 15 pts
5th 1188 Goodman, Daniel and Clark, Debbie - Stokes Bay -8 8 7 4 1 28 20 pts
6th 1224 Lord, Fred and Gale, Louise - Carsington -9 3 4 6 7 29 20 pts
7th 1204 Orton, Martin and Brooks, Ian - Chichester/Trearden Bay 4 6 -9 7 6 32 23 pts
8th 1121 Clegg, Ben and Kay, Abi - Brightlingsea SC 5 7 6 (11 OCS) 8 37 26 pts
9th 1158 Norbury, Ed and Hutchings, Charlie - Warsash SC 6 -9 8 8 9 40 31 pts
10th 1215 Brown, S and Bairstow - Ullswater YC DNC 55 44 pts

Emma McEwen
28 March 2018 8:49 GMT

