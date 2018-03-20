RS800 Spring Championship - Things did not go to plan





Things did not go to plan on the Saturday with persistent drizzle and not a puff of wind across the lake. At 2 pm the first day’s racing was canned.

Sunday dawned warm, with welcome sunshine and a light breeze. The day’s sailing was in a light and shifty Northerly breeze but with some fabulous get-out-of-gaol-free gusts to be enjoyed if you were lucky.

Ralph and Sophie Singleton demonstrated that it probably wasn’t all luck and that a little practice during the Winter definitely pays off, winning 3 out of the day’s 5 races.

Closest on their heels Will and Joe Joyner showed that their event win at the re-scheduled 2017 End of Season champs a month earlier was no flash in the pan, also claiming a race victory.

Most races saw the lead change several times and the main pack finishing within a boat length or two of each other.

Dan Goodman and Debbie Clark improved dramatically through the day to win the final race convincingly.

There will be more up for grabs at the next event at Stokes Bay SC on the 21- 22 April.

RS800 Spring Championship - Rooster National Tour Event No.1

1st 1166 Singleton, Ralph and Singleton, Sophie - Dachet Water SC 1 -4 1 1 2 9 5 pts

2nd 1194 Joyner, Joe and Broom, Will - Lyme Regis 3 1 -5 2 3 14 9 pts

3rd 1220 McEwen, Luke and McEwen, Emma - Royal Lymington YC -7 2 2 3 4 18 11 pts

4th 885 Hunter, Rory and Feibusch, Chris - Arran YC 2 -5 3 5 5 20 15 pts

5th 1188 Goodman, Daniel and Clark, Debbie - Stokes Bay -8 8 7 4 1 28 20 pts

6th 1224 Lord, Fred and Gale, Louise - Carsington -9 3 4 6 7 29 20 pts

7th 1204 Orton, Martin and Brooks, Ian - Chichester/Trearden Bay 4 6 -9 7 6 32 23 pts

8th 1121 Clegg, Ben and Kay, Abi - Brightlingsea SC 5 7 6 (11 OCS) 8 37 26 pts

9th 1158 Norbury, Ed and Hutchings, Charlie - Warsash SC 6 -9 8 8 9 40 31 pts

10th 1215 Brown, S and Bairstow - Ullswater YC DNC 55 44 pts

Emma McEwen

28 March 2018 8:49 GMT