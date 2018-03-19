Dinghy
 

Moth Worlds - Action on day 2

After day 1 of the International Moth World Championship in Bermuda was blown away by gale force winds, day 2 was aiming for four races, but . . .


Starting in 18 knots with gusts of 24 knots, Britain's Paul Goodison opened his defence of the title with a race win ahead of Simon Hiscocks GBR, with Brad Funk of the USA in third place.

Fourth was Victor Diaz de Leon USA, fifth Iain Jensen AUS and sixth Dan Ward GBR.

Race 2 . . . and first was Goodison again, 2nd Rome Kirby of the USA and 3rd Brad Funk USA.

And that's all for today folks.

Overall Goodison leads by four points from Funk, with Kirby in third a futher three points back.

Fouth Diaz de Leon and in fifth place Hiscocks, sixth Ward.

Bacardi 2018 Moth World Championship after 2 races

Gerald New - Sailweb
27 March 2018 17:08 GMT

