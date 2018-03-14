RS Feva Spring Championships at Draycote Water

Click image for a larger image

Gabby Clifton and Daisy Weston of Dabchicks SC took second place overall and in third were Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson of Hayling Island SC.

Due to the fickle wind, only one race was possible on the Saturday, with Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson taking the win ahead of Tom Ahlheid and Tom Stratton-Brown with Blake and Brett Tudor in third.

On Sunday three races were completed with Gabby Clifton and Daisy Weston winning the first, Storey and Jameson the second and the third and final race going to Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara.

Tokio Marine HCC RS Feva Spring Championship - Final leading scores (62 entries)

1st 6680 Tom Storey and Rupert Jameson Yorkshire Dales SC 5 pts

2nd 4629 Gabby Clifton and Daisy Weston Dabchicks SC 6 pts

3rd 6214 Robbie McDonald and Teddy Ferguson Hayling Island SC 7 pts

4th 7000 Ben Hutton-Penman and Abi Jayasekara Corinthian Otters 12 pts

5th 5782 Tom Ahlheid and Tom Stratton-Brown FPSC 15 pts

6th 5775 Sophie Dennis and Olivia Bracey-Davis Hayling Island SC 21 pts

7th 4631 Sophie Johnson and Dylan Collingbourne Blackwater SC 24 pts

8th 4470 Quinn Edmonds and Fin Oliver Chew Valley Lake SC 24 pts

9th 501 Caitlin Morley and Joe blaker Burnham SC 29 pts

10th 5764 Oliver Rayner and Matthew Rayner Yorkshire Dales SC 30 pts

11th 4624 Alice Davis and Alastair Brown Great Moor SC 31 pts

12th 6345 Kuba Staite and Nick Evans Hayling Island SC 34 pts

13th 2431 Blake Tudor and Brett Tudor Brightlingsea SC 35 pts

14th 6037 Freddy Wood and Lucy Hewitson Hayling Island SC 35 pts

15th 6330 Phoebe Peters and Rachel Pyke Hayling Island SC 38 pts

16th 5000 Ralph Nevile and Luke Anstey Frensham Pond SC 41 pts

17th 3672 Alexander Ratsey and Issy Spurway RWYC 41 pts

18th 3159 Julia Staite and Mattie Evans Hayling Island SC 47 pts

19th 6312 Joshua Davies and Freddie Ellis Sevenoaks School 47 pts

20th 3373 Ching Wong and Elinor Oleary Island Barn Reservoir SC 48 pts

Full results available here

Gerald New - Sailweb

26 March 2018 17:46 GMT