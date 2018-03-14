Moth Worlds - Day 1 postponed

Before the wind came - Click image for a larger image

A low pressure to the southwest of the island intensified overnight and brought heavy rains in the early morning hours and northwesterly winds steadily in the mid-20s with gusts of 40 knots.

Principal Race Officer David Campbell-James has also issued an amendment to the sailing instructions that allow him to run up to four races per day.

“Since we’ve lost three races today we’ll try and do one extra race per day over the next three days to get back on schedule. That will allow us to keep the reserve day on Friday, Good Friday, which is a big holiday in Bermuda.”

The postponement affords competitors an extra day of tinkering with their boat and equipment.

The fleet features mainsails from KA, Lennon and North. The designs are trending on the flatter side to increase upwind performance but might come at a cost downwind.



“I’ve got a new North 3DI deck sweeper sail, similar to what KA is doing,” said Iain Jensen, who is a contender for the world championship after placing third last year.

“It seems to go quite well above 12 knots but feels like its missing a little bit of grunt in the lighter winds.”



Jensen’s boom also has a plate on top of the outboard end to help clean up the end plate effect, similar (on a much smaller scale) to what the America’s Cup catamarans were attempting.

Jensen said that the lack of grunt might be due to the lower rig height that’s necessary to accommodate the deck sweeper main.



“Due to the max luff length if you want sail area down low you have to cut some off the top, it’s only a few mils, but it feels like it’s missing the area at the top.”

Jensen, Paul Goodison of the UK and American Brad Funk are using the higher angle wing racks in an attempt to gain righting moment to increase straight line speed.



“I got the higher angle bars about the same time as the deck sweeper and noticed a big increase in righting moment,” said Jensen.

Underwater, Matt Struble of the USA has been designing and building new foils in the holy grail chase of more lift and less drag.

Struble, who won the U.S. Nationals three weeks ago in Florida, has been working with a retired aeronautical engineer in San Diego, estimates he has designed and built nine sets of foils.

