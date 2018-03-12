29er Grand Prix - Wilson and Armstrong take victory at HISC

Wilson and Armstrong maintained their lead from day 1 with a day 2 score of 2, 2, 1, 3, to finish eight points ahead of Freya Black and Millie Aldridge

Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton completeing the podium a further nine points back.

29er Grand Prix (GP4) - Final Leading scores after 8 races (45 entries)

1st GBR 2787 EWAN WILSON and FIN ARMSTRONG WORMIT BOATING CLUB 12 pts

2nd GBR 2347 FREYA BLACK and MILLIE ALDRIDGE HISC 20 pts

3rd GBR 2241 HENRY JAMESON and TOBY ATHERTON HISC 29 pts

4th GBR 2343 BELLA FELLOWS and ANNA STURROCK YEALM YC 43 pts

5th GBR 2661 MONIQUE VENNIS-OZANNE and JOHNN MATHER HHSC 54 pts

6th GBR 1508 OLLIE DIXON and DYLAN WALENDY-WRIGLEY ROYAL HARWICH YC 56 pts

7th GBR 2289 PIERCE HARRIS and ALFIE COGGER WINDERMERE SCHOOL 61 pts

8th GBR 2788 FREDDIE PETERS and ELLIOT WELLS HISC 71 pts

9th GBR 2025 SARAH JARMAN and NICK DEVEREUX RLYM YC 72 pts

10th GBR 2336 CHARLOTTE ORMEROD and JESS JOBSON OXFORD SC 80 pts

11th GBR 2432 CAITLIN WEBSTER and DANI MIDDLETON KINGS COLLEGE 81 pts

12th GBR 2694 CHARLOTTE GORDON and BILLY VENNIS-OZANNE PARKSTONE YC 85 pts

13th GBR 2018 ARCHIE LECKIE and BEN IBBOTSON LEIGH & LOWTON SC 92 pts

14th GBR 2222 MORGAN ARCHER and JACK MILLER BLUE CIRCLE SC 108 pts

15th GBR 1504 ELLIE WALTON and JAMES GRUMMETT DRAYCOTE WATER SC 112 pts

16th GBR 2721 ISHBEL ZUURMOND and PHILLY ALA HISC 114 pts

17th GBR 2381 IAIN BIRD and ANNA ROWE HISC 116 pts

18th GBR 2493 EWAN LUKE and ZAC BLOMELEY LLANDUDNO SC 117 pts

19th GBR 2203 HATTIE ROGERS and FREYA CUMPSTY ROYAL LYMINGTON YC 118 pts

20th GBR 2433 OLIVER EVANS and WILL JARMAN GURNARD SC 126 pts

