Contender Nationals - Entry is open

This year will see the championship taking place at Hayling Island Sailing Club on the 7 to 10 September 2018.

It will be the first Nationals for the new Hartley's built Contender, there are expected to be 12 new boats built by then.

Thanks to Harley boats the first 30 entries will receive a 25% discount, this offer is open until 30 April so get in there fast to take advantage

Also all under 25s get free entry and all newcomers (first nationals) get a 50% discount, subsidised by the British Contender Association.

Sadly you can only pick one of these discounts.

Find out more and enter at www.hisc.co.uk

G New

25 March 2018 11:35 GMT