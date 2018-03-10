29er Grand Prix - Wilson and Armstrong lead after day 1

Wilson and Armstrong won the first race ahead of Freya Black and Millie Aldridge, with Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton third.

Winners race 2 were Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather ahead of Sarah Jarmen and Nick Devereux.

In race 3 Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock were the winners, with second Wilson and Armstrong.

Wilson and Armstrong then took the final race of the day with Black and Aldridge second, and take the overnight lead one point ahead of Black and Aldridge.

In third place overall are Jameson and Atherton tied on 16 points with Black and Aldridge

29er Grand Prix (GP4) Open Meeting - Leading scores after 4 races (45 entries)

1st GBR 2787 EWAN WILSON and FIN ARMSTRONG 1 11 2 1 15 pts

2nd GBR 2347 FREYA BLACK and MILLIE ALDRIDGE 2 9 3 2 16 pts

3rd GBR 2241 HENRY JAMESON and TOBY ATHERTON 3 4 4 5 16 pts

4th GBR 2661 MONIQUE VENNIS-OZANNE and JOHNN MATHER 7 1 6 11 25 pts

5th GBR 1508 OLLIE DIXON and DYLAN WALENDY-WRIGLEY 8 6 10 3 27 pts

6th GBR 2289 PIERCE HARRIS and ALFIE COGGER 9 3 9 7 28 pts

7th GBR 2025 SARAH JARMAN and NICK DEVEREUX 10 2 5 15 32 pts

8th GBR 2343 BELLA FELLOWS and ANNA STURROCK 20 7 1 9 37 pts

9th GBR 2694 CHARLOTTE GORDON and BILLY VENNIS-OZANNE 4 5 13 16 38 pts

10th GBR 2788 FREDDIE PETERS and ELLIOT WELLS 14 12 12 4 42 pts

11th GBR 2018 ARCHIE LECKIE and BEN IBBOTSON 17 13 7 13 50 pts

12th GBR 2336 CHARLOTTE ORMEROD and JESS JOBSON 6 19 8 21 54 pts

13th GBR 2381 IAIN BIRD and ANNA ROWE 15 10 18 19 62 pts

14th GBR 2721 ISHBEL ZUURMOND and PHILLY ALA 11 22 23 8 64 pts

15th GBR 2493 EWAN LUKE and ZAC BLOMELEY 16 24 15 17 72 pts

16th GBR 2545 CHRIS JAMES and JAMES HALL 29 29 11 6 75 pts

17th GBR 2203 HATTIE ROGERS and FREYA CUMPSTY 27 15 14 20 76 pts

18th GBR 2432 CAITLIN WEBSTER and DANI MIDDLETON 23 20 17 18 78 pts

19th GBR 2695 GEORGE RICHARDS and GREGORY BROWN 28 14 25 14 81 pts

20th GBR 1286 ALICE SENIOR and ANNA ZUURMOND 18 17 16 30 81 pts

Full results available here

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 March 2018 17:33 GMT