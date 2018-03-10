Moth Worlds Pre-Event - Racing done

No racing Saturday at the Bermuda National and Open Moth Championship, so results stand as of Friday.
The Open title goes to Paul Goodison GBR 1, with second place Ben Paton GBR and third Australian Matthew Chew.
The Bermuda National title goes to Joshua Greenslade BER, with second James Doughty BER and third Benn Smith BER.
The Bacardi Moth World Championship officially begins on Monday.
Gerald New - Sailweb
24 March 2018 15:51 GMT