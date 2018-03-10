Moth Worlds Pre-Event - Racing done

Click image for a larger image

The Open title goes to Paul Goodison GBR 1, with second place Ben Paton GBR and third Australian Matthew Chew.

The Bermuda National title goes to Joshua Greenslade BER, with second James Doughty BER and third Benn Smith BER.

The Bacardi Moth World Championship officially begins on Monday.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

24 March 2018 15:51 GMT