Dinghy
 

Moth Worlds Pre-Event - Racing done

No racing Saturday at the Bermuda National and Open Moth Championship, so results stand as of Friday.

Click image for a larger image

The Open title goes to Paul Goodison GBR 1, with second place Ben Paton GBR and third Australian Matthew Chew.

The Bermuda National title goes to Joshua Greenslade BER, with second James Doughty BER and third Benn Smith BER.

The Bacardi Moth World Championship officially begins on Monday.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
24 March 2018 15:51 GMT

Related articles

29er Grand Prix - Wilson and Armstrong lead after day 1 24 March 2018 17:33
Moth Worlds Pre-Event - Racing done 24 March 2018 15:51
Moth Worlds Pre-Event - Day 1 23 March 2018 19:10
WASZP championship dates announced 21 March 2018 15:20
West Kirby Hawks are Team Racing kings 21 March 2018 11:04
Moth Worlds - Goodison goes for 3rd World Title 20 March 2018 10:13
Merlin Rockets at Wembley SC Silver Tiller 19 March 2018 14:23
RS300 Spring Championship lives upto its name 14 March 2018 9:51
Optimist Spring Championship - Record 214 strong fleet 13 March 2018 10:52
Merlin Rocket - Davis and Gray start as winners 12 March 2018 10:25
18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan - Historic Kiwi win on Sydney Harbour 11 March 2018 8:33
18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan - Kiwis set for Victory 10 March 2018 8:14


Latest






















UK Hosted