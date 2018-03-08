Moth Worlds Pre-Event - Day 1

Day 1 - Click image for a larger image

On the official scoreboard, Paul Goodison GBR 1, won all three race completed so far.

In second place is Ben Paton GBR 3982 and third Australian Matthew Chew.

The Bacardi Moth World Championship officially begins on Monday. Racing this weekend is for the Bacardi Bermuda Moth National Championship and includes 34 of the 46 sailors entered in the Worlds.

Although the Bermuda Nationals is an open regatta, the title of Bermuda National Champion will go to one of the Bermudians. Racing is scheduled to conclude Saturday.

Bacardi Bermuda Moth National Championship Standings (After 3 races)

1. Paul Goodison (GBR) 1-1-1 – 3 points

2. Ben Paton (GBR) 2-2-6 – 10

3. Matthew Chew (AUS) 6-5-3 – 14

4. Rome Kirby (USA) 3-3-10 – 16

5. Simon Hiscocks (GBR) 7-8-2 – 17

BER Positions:

23. Joshua Greenslade (BER) 26-24-23 – 73

24. James Doughty (BER) 25-25-24 – 74

27. Benn Smith (BER) 27-23-DNF (35) – 85

29. Nathan Bailey (BER) DNC (35)-DNC (35)-20 – 90

Gerald New - Sailweb

23 March 2018 19:10 GMT