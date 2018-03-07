WASZP championship dates announced

Click image for a larger image

WASZP UK National Championships

The inaugural UK Nationals will be held from the 10 - 13 May 2018 at Rutland Water.

With another container of 15 boats landing in the UK just after Christmas and over 50 boats now sold in the UK, we are looking at a fantastic fleet in attendance.

With the weather due to warm up by May it is an exciting time to be a WASZP sailor

WASZP European Championships

The is to be held at Fraglia Malcesine Yacht Club, Lake Garda in Italy - from the 28 June to the 1 July 2018.

It will be exciting to see a fleet of 60-70 boats racing around Lake Garda, with a number of countries showing fantastic growth in the period since the last WASZP Games in Italy.

Prior to this event a coaching clinic will be available from 25 - 27 June as well as clinics on boat preparation and maintenance.

There will also be an owners meeting, an agents meeting and a presentation on the up-coming WASZP Games in Perth 2019.

With the formats being refined all the time, the Championship Racing will be fantastic and other events such as the Slalom have been re-invented to suit the WASZP and create a fun atmosphere.

Details available here

WASZP Atlantic Coast Championships USA

After the UK we then move to the USA where the Atlantic Coast Championships take place on the 17 - 18 of May at Toms River Sailing Club.

Andrew McDougall will be on-site assisting with the fleet and running some boat preparation clinics on the 15 and 16 of May prior to the event.

A fleet of around 30 boats is expected, making it another high quality event.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

21 March 2018 15:20 GMT