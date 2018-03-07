West Kirby Hawks are Team Racing kings

Click image for a larger image

The event, hosted by Spinnaker Sailing Club in Ringwood, was won by the West Kirby Hawks team of Andy Cornah, Ben Field and Dom Johnson, who were undefeated in Stage 2 and had sailed five matches.

They become the new holders of the Prince Phillip Trophy.

The event was cut-short as on the Saturday night it snowed, and with a forecast of more to come and strong winds, the race officer Jo Sammons decided to abandon the rest of the event so that sailors could get home safely.

The full entry of 24 teams were divided into four seeded groups, based on their past record.

Each team sailed against every other team in their group with positions being determined by the number of race wins, or points scored.

There was also an experiment at "crowd seeding" by taking competitors’ assessment of their own ability and that of their opponents.

With the Firefly dinghies sporting cut down sails, Stage 1 of the competition comprising 60 races was completed by 2 pm on Saturday and the second stage with gold, silver and bronze leagues was started.

An additional 36 races from Stage 2 were completed on the Saturday in some very cold conditions.

Overnight it snowed and further racing was abandoned.

