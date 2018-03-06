Moth Worlds - Goodison goes for 3rd World Title

Britain's Paul Goodison aims for a third consecutive Moth world championship at the Bacardi Moth World Championship next week on Bermuda’s Great Sound.
Paul Goodison GBR - Click image for a larger image
The 77th running of the International Moth Worlds is scheduled to start Monday 26 March with the Bermuda Moth National Championship taking place this Friday and Saturday - 22 and 23 March.
Paul Goodison won Laser gold at the 2008 Olympics and the Laser World championship in 2009, and was a member of the Artemis Racing Team for the America’s Cup last summer in Bermuda.
He won the Moth Worlds last year in Italy and two years ago in Japan.
Goodison took delivery of a new Kevin Ellway-designed Exocet Moth built by Maguire Boats of the UK at the end of January.
He describes the boat as the same one with which he won the past two Worlds but with a potentially devastating development.
“It has a steeper wing bar in an effort to gain righting moment,” said Goodison.“It’s harder to sail because the angle of the bar is so steep that I’m not sliding across side-to-side like on the old boat."
"It’s more of an uphill/downhill action, but the benefit is more straight-line speed.”
The entry is reduced this year with with 12 entries from Great Britain, eight from the United States and four each from Australia and Bermuda.
Entries have also been received from Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland.
Eight sailors are racing for the Master’s title and there is one entry each for the Women’s and Youth divisions.
The international fleet includes Australians Iain Jensen and Tom Slingsby, who placed 3rd and 4th, respectively, at the 2017 Worlds, and Matt Struble of the USA who won the U.S. Nationals two weeks ago.
This is the first time that the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club has hosted the Moth Worlds.
Previously it hosted Moth Invitationals in 2015 and 2016. The success of those regattas led to the Moth Class awarding the Worlds to the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club.
2018 Internatioal Moth Worlds - Entries at 20 March 2018:
Ted Hackney - AUS
Iain Jensen - AUS
Tom Slingsby - AUS
Zane Gills - AUS, Master’s
James Doughty - BER
Joshua Greenslade - BER
Christian Luthi - BER, Master’s
Benn Smith - BER, Youth
Andrew Brazier - CAN
Aymeric Arthaud - FRA
Benoit Marie - FRA
Vanessa Ampelas - FRA, Women’s
Alex Adams - GBR
Michael Barnes - GBR
Paul Goodison - GBR
Chris Jeeves - GBR
Jim McMillan - GBR
Ben Paton - GBR
Matthew Stark - GBR
Kyle Stoneham - GBR
Dan Ward - GBR
Simon Hiscocks - GBR, Master’s
James Ross - GBR, Master’s
Dave Smithwhite - GBR, Master’s
Philipp Buhl - GER
Kai Adolph - GER, Master’s
Andreas John - GER, Master’s
Rob Partridge - HKG
Matthew Chew - IRL
Rory Fitzpatrick - IRL
David Kenefick - IRL
Francesco Bruni - ITA
Giovanni Galeotti - ITA
Harmen Donker - NED
Francisco Andrade - POR
David Holenweg - SUI
Philippe Schiller - SUI
Scott Bursor - USA
Victor Diaz de Leon - USA
Rome Kirby - USA
Zack Maxam - USA
Brooks Read - USA
Dennis Sargenti - USA
Andrew Scrivan - USA
Matt Struble - USA, Master’s
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
20 March 2018 10:13 GMT