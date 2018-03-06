Moth Worlds - Goodison goes for 3rd World Title

Paul Goodison GBR - Click image for a larger image

The 77th running of the International Moth Worlds is scheduled to start Monday 26 March with the Bermuda Moth National Championship taking place this Friday and Saturday - 22 and 23 March.

Paul Goodison won Laser gold at the 2008 Olympics and the Laser World championship in 2009, and was a member of the Artemis Racing Team for the America’s Cup last summer in Bermuda.

He won the Moth Worlds last year in Italy and two years ago in Japan.

Goodison took delivery of a new Kevin Ellway-designed Exocet Moth built by Maguire Boats of the UK at the end of January.

He describes the boat as the same one with which he won the past two Worlds but with a potentially devastating development.

“It has a steeper wing bar in an effort to gain righting moment,” said Goodison.“It’s harder to sail because the angle of the bar is so steep that I’m not sliding across side-to-side like on the old boat."

"It’s more of an uphill/downhill action, but the benefit is more straight-line speed.”

The entry is reduced this year with with 12 entries from Great Britain, eight from the United States and four each from Australia and Bermuda.

Entries have also been received from Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland.

Eight sailors are racing for the Master’s title and there is one entry each for the Women’s and Youth divisions.

The international fleet includes Australians Iain Jensen and Tom Slingsby, who placed 3rd and 4th, respectively, at the 2017 Worlds, and Matt Struble of the USA who won the U.S. Nationals two weeks ago.

This is the first time that the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club has hosted the Moth Worlds.

Previously it hosted Moth Invitationals in 2015 and 2016. The success of those regattas led to the Moth Class awarding the Worlds to the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club.

2018 Internatioal Moth Worlds - Entries at 20 March 2018:

Ted Hackney - AUS

Iain Jensen - AUS

Tom Slingsby - AUS

Zane Gills - AUS, Master’s

James Doughty - BER

Joshua Greenslade - BER

Christian Luthi - BER, Master’s

Benn Smith - BER, Youth

Andrew Brazier - CAN

Aymeric Arthaud - FRA

Benoit Marie - FRA

Vanessa Ampelas - FRA, Women’s

Alex Adams - GBR

Michael Barnes - GBR

Paul Goodison - GBR

Chris Jeeves - GBR

Jim McMillan - GBR

Ben Paton - GBR

Matthew Stark - GBR

Kyle Stoneham - GBR

Dan Ward - GBR

Simon Hiscocks - GBR, Master’s

James Ross - GBR, Master’s

Dave Smithwhite - GBR, Master’s

Philipp Buhl - GER

Kai Adolph - GER, Master’s

Andreas John - GER, Master’s

Rob Partridge - HKG

Matthew Chew - IRL

Rory Fitzpatrick - IRL

David Kenefick - IRL

Francesco Bruni - ITA

Giovanni Galeotti - ITA

Harmen Donker - NED

Francisco Andrade - POR

David Holenweg - SUI

Philippe Schiller - SUI

Scott Bursor - USA

Victor Diaz de Leon - USA

Rome Kirby - USA

Zack Maxam - USA

Brooks Read - USA

Dennis Sargenti - USA

Andrew Scrivan - USA

Matt Struble - USA, Master’s

20 March 2018

20 March 2018 10:13 GMT