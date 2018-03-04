Merlin Rockets at Wembley SC Silver Tiller

Andy Davies and Alex Warren were able to count two race wins to take the overall victory, ahead of Matt Biggs and Becca Jones counting two, second places.

In third were Jon Gorringe and Pete Gray with a first and fourth place.

Tim Fells and Fran fourth (also winning the Century Cup for having a combined age of 100 or more!).

Caroline Croft and Matt Lulham Robinson were fifth and Jack Holden and Rob Henderson in sixth place.

Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller No.2

1st 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren Bartley SC 1 -3 1 2 pts

2nd 3743 Matt Biggs and Becca Jones Blithfield 2 -4 2 4 pts

3rd 3791 Jon Gorringe and Pete Gray Parkstone 4 1 (DNS) 5 pts

4th 3764 Tim Fells and Fran Gifford Salcombe YC -3 2 3 5 pts

5th 3673 Caroline Croft and Matt Lulham-Robinson Blithfield 5 5 (RET) 10 pts

6th 3770 Jack holden and Rob Henderson Brun SC/HISC 6 (RET) 5 11 pts

7th 3726 Will Henderson and Mary Henderson Salcombe YC -11 8 4 12 pts

8th 3766 Andrew Dalby and Darling Wazza TVSC -7 6 6 12 pts

9th 3634 Richard Coulter and Christian Hill Fishers Green SC 8 -9 7 15 pts

10th 3745 Paul Dean and Szymon Matyjoszcuh WSC -13 7 8 15 pts

11th 3682 John Steward and Harry Steward Fishers Green SC -15 10 9 19 pts

12th 3702 Duncan Salmon and Harriet Salmon Wembley SC 9 11 (RET) 20 pts

13th 3637 Alan Broadbent and Russell Hall Wembley SC 12 (DNS) 10 22 pts

14th 3790 Colin Brockbank and Vana Wembley SC 10 12 (RET) 22 pts

15th 3717 John Green and James Wembley SC 16 13 (DNS) 29 pts

16th 3686 Jeremy Deacon and Mike Janowicz RYA 14 (RET) RET 35 pts

17th 3675 David Croft and Rosie Richards RYA 17 (RET) DNS 38 pts

18th 3715 Richard Cooke and Luke Moore Wembley SC (RET) RET DNS 42 pts

19th 3535 Edward Coyne and Chris Lomas WHSC (RET) DNS DNS 42 pts

20th 3668 Mark Smyth and Julie Cronshaw Wembley SC (RET) DNS DNS 42 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

19 March 2018 14:23 GMT