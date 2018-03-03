RS300 Spring Championship lives upto its name

Steve Bolland was the winner of the RS300 Spring Championship held at a surprisingly Spring-like Bowmoor SC in the Cotswolds.
Balance is everything - Click image for a larger image
Peter Mackin of Stokes Bay SC claimed second place overall and Alistair McLaughlin of Prestwick SC was third, tied on points with Paul Watson of the host sailing club.
The Southerly breeze blowing across the lake for the four races on Saturday meant short beats and lots of reaches.
This put a premium on starting, not particularly good news for Alistair McLaughlin who was OCS in the first race of this event last year after a 400 mile drive from Prestwick.
He belied his lack of practice in race 1, though, by getting away cleanly and putting in a great result before reverting to type with an OCS in race 2. And 3. It would get better.
The breeze on Sunday was lighter and blowing more down the lake meaning longer beats but still with a lot of downwind work involving three gybes per lap. Just as well the wind was lighter perhaps.
Race 5 and Mackin was off the start-line like a scalded cat. I don’t know what he’d had for breakfast but he meant business and was never headed to take his second win.
Going into the final race Bolland was on 7 points and Mackin 8, Bolland with the better discard.
Bolland did what he had to do, which was to put Mackin as far back as possible, which he proceeded to do - but relented a bit once four or five boats had come through to leeward.
And that would have been it if Mackin hadn’t have been so goddamned fast.
Mackin had overtaken Bolland by lap 3 and covered closely.
A big left shift put them in 3rd and 4th with only a couple of lengths, and Watson (P) between them but that would have been enough to give Mackin the title.
So, more covering on the last beat, more tense downwinds and more jigging but after 45 minutes of extremely close racing, it was a relieved Steve Bolland finishing ahead of Watson, Le Mare and Mackin . . . Championship over.
RS300 - 2018 Spring Championship
1st 411 Steve Bolland BCYC 1.0 3.0 1.0 2.0 (4.0) 3.0 10.0 pts
2nd 555 Peter Mackin Stokes Bay SC 3.0 (7.0) 3.0 1.0 1.0 6.0 14.0 pts
3rd 490 Alistair McLaughlin Prestwick SC 2.0 4.0 (6.0) 6.0 2.0 1.0 15.0 pts
4th 528 Paul Watson Bowmoor SC (5.0) 1.0 2.0 5.0 3.0 4.0 15.0 pts
5th 373 Richard Hargreaves Stewartby SC 4.0 5.0 5.0 3.0 (8.0) 2.0 19.0 pts
6th 480 Richard Le Mare Notts County SC (9.0) 2.0 4.0 4.0 6.0 5.0 21.0 pts
7th 422 Alastair Wood Medway SC 6.0 8.0 7.0 (10.0) 7.0 7.0 35.0 pts
8th 525 Mark Cooper Burghfield SC 7.0 6.0 (9.0) 7.0 9.0 9.0 38.0 pts
9th 337 Emily Watson Bowmoor SC 10.0 (11.0) 8.0 8.0 5.0 10.0 41.0 pts
10th 315 Ben Green Lymington Town SC 8.0 10.0 (11.0) 9.0 11.0 8.0 46.0 pts
11th 318 Gary Morris South Cerney SC (11.0) 9.0 10.0 11.0 10.0 11.0 51.0 pts
12th 339 Cheryl Wood Pennine SC (12.0) 12.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 12.0 60.0 pts
Steve Bolland
14 March 2018 9:51 GMT