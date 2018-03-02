Optimist Spring Championship - Record 214 strong fleet

Click image for a larger image

Callum won with 16 points ahead of Irish sailor Luke Turvey from the Howarth YC.

In third place was Harry Twomey on 18 points, fourth Johnny Flynn with 19 and William Pank fifth with 20 points.

Florence Brellisford of Corinthian Otters was first girl and seventh overall with 30 points.

Second girl was Ella Lance of Hayling Island SC with Emily Mueller of Royal Lymington YC third.

There was a record number of 214 sailors, including 35 in the regatta fleet.

Optimist - Spring Championship - Final leaders after 6 races (179 entries)

1st 6469 Callum DAVIDSON-GUILD M Trearddur Bay 16 pts

2nd IRL1460 Luke TURVEY M Howth YC 17 pts

3rd IRL1615 Harry TWOMEY M Rcyc & Chsc 18 pts

4th IRL1579 Johnny FLYNN M Howth YC 19 pts

5th 6464 William PANK M Norfolk Broads YC 20 pts

6th IRL1586 James DWYER MATTHEWS M Rcyc 25 pts

7th 6397 Florence BRELLISFORD F Corinthian Otters 30 pts

8th 6212 Joshua MEANS M Horning Sailing Club 31 pts

9th IRL1556 Hugh TURVEY M Howth YC 31 pts

10th IRL1482 Rocco WRIGHT M Howth YC 32 pts

11th IRL1596 Justin LUCAS M Rcyc 33 pts

12th 65 Kuba STAITE M Hayling Island SC 39 pts

13th 6369 Freddie LONSDALE M Royal Lymington YC 40 pts

14th 6471 Ella LANCE F Hayling Island SC 40 pts

15th IRL1570 Michael CROSBIE M RCYC 40 pts

16th 6304 Emily MUELLER F Royal Lymington YC 42 pts

17th 6507 Will MARTIN M CBYC 44 pts

18th 6459 Megan FARRER F Emsworth SC 48 pts

19th 6298 Ben MUELLER M Royal Lymington YC 51 pts

20th IRL1559 Patrick BRUEN M Royal Cork YC 51 pts

21st 6503 James GIFFORD M Royal TAY YC 52 pts

22nd 6440 Oscar SHILLING M Derwent Reservoir SC 56 pts

23rd 6230 Toby SCHONROCK M Parkstone YC 57 pts

24th 6402 Hector BENNETT M Royal Lymington YC 64 pts

25th 5469 Tasmyn GREEN F Llyn Brenig 66 pts

Full results available here

1st Junior Boy - Rocco Wright from HYC/NYC

1st Junior Girl - Arwen Fflur from Pwllheli SC/ WKSC

1st 11 year and under - Charlie Gatehouse from BBSC

1st 10 year and under - Leo Yates from Papercourt SC

Optimist - Regatta Fleet

1st Overall and 1st Boy - Joseph Jones from Burghfield SC

2nd Boy - Angus McEwen from Papercourt SC

3rd Boy - Cian Epstein from Llangorse SC

1st Girl - Jess Haigh from Blackwater SC

2nd Girl - Bea Sparks from Llangorse SC

3rd Girl - Madeline Greaves from Papercourt SC

Gerald New - Sailweb

13 March 2018 10:52 GMT