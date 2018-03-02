Optimist Spring Championship - Record 214 strong fleet

The Optimist Class Spring Championship was won by Callum Davidson-Guild of Trearddur Bay SC from a 214 strong fleet at the Royal Lymington Yacht Club.
Click image for a larger image
Callum won with 16 points ahead of Irish sailor Luke Turvey from the Howarth YC.
In third place was Harry Twomey on 18 points, fourth Johnny Flynn with 19 and William Pank fifth with 20 points.
Florence Brellisford of Corinthian Otters was first girl and seventh overall with 30 points.
Second girl was Ella Lance of Hayling Island SC with Emily Mueller of Royal Lymington YC third.
There was a record number of 214 sailors, including 35 in the regatta fleet.
Optimist - Spring Championship - Final leaders after 6 races (179 entries)
1st 6469 Callum DAVIDSON-GUILD M Trearddur Bay 16 pts
2nd IRL1460 Luke TURVEY M Howth YC 17 pts
3rd IRL1615 Harry TWOMEY M Rcyc & Chsc 18 pts
4th IRL1579 Johnny FLYNN M Howth YC 19 pts
5th 6464 William PANK M Norfolk Broads YC 20 pts
6th IRL1586 James DWYER MATTHEWS M Rcyc 25 pts
7th 6397 Florence BRELLISFORD F Corinthian Otters 30 pts
8th 6212 Joshua MEANS M Horning Sailing Club 31 pts
9th IRL1556 Hugh TURVEY M Howth YC 31 pts
10th IRL1482 Rocco WRIGHT M Howth YC 32 pts
11th IRL1596 Justin LUCAS M Rcyc 33 pts
12th 65 Kuba STAITE M Hayling Island SC 39 pts
13th 6369 Freddie LONSDALE M Royal Lymington YC 40 pts
14th 6471 Ella LANCE F Hayling Island SC 40 pts
15th IRL1570 Michael CROSBIE M RCYC 40 pts
16th 6304 Emily MUELLER F Royal Lymington YC 42 pts
17th 6507 Will MARTIN M CBYC 44 pts
18th 6459 Megan FARRER F Emsworth SC 48 pts
19th 6298 Ben MUELLER M Royal Lymington YC 51 pts
20th IRL1559 Patrick BRUEN M Royal Cork YC 51 pts
21st 6503 James GIFFORD M Royal TAY YC 52 pts
22nd 6440 Oscar SHILLING M Derwent Reservoir SC 56 pts
23rd 6230 Toby SCHONROCK M Parkstone YC 57 pts
24th 6402 Hector BENNETT M Royal Lymington YC 64 pts
25th 5469 Tasmyn GREEN F Llyn Brenig 66 pts
Full results available here
1st Junior Boy - Rocco Wright from HYC/NYC
1st Junior Girl - Arwen Fflur from Pwllheli SC/ WKSC
1st 11 year and under - Charlie Gatehouse from BBSC
1st 10 year and under - Leo Yates from Papercourt SC
Optimist - Regatta Fleet
1st Overall and 1st Boy - Joseph Jones from Burghfield SC
2nd Boy - Angus McEwen from Papercourt SC
3rd Boy - Cian Epstein from Llangorse SC
1st Girl - Jess Haigh from Blackwater SC
2nd Girl - Bea Sparks from Llangorse SC
3rd Girl - Madeline Greaves from Papercourt SC
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
13 March 2018 10:52 GMT