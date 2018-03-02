Merlin Rocket - Davis and Gray start as winners

Click image for a larger image

Andy Davis and Pete Gray (3,1,1) won the Bartley Sailing Club, Craftinsure Silver Tiller event over the weekend.

Second were Matt Biggs and Becka Jones (1,3,2) and in third place Caroline Croft and Chris Gould (2,2,4).

This was also the first event with their official clothing partner Magic Marine.

Merlin Rocket - Craftinsure Silver Tiller at Bartley SC (1 discard)

1st 3684 DAVIS Andy / GRAY Pete Bartley SC -3 1 1 2 pts

2nd 3743 BIGGS Matt / JONES Becka Bartley SC 1 -3 2 3 pts

3rd 3673 CROFT Caroline / GOULD Chris Bartley SC 2 2 -4 4 pts

4th 3700 KENNAUGH Rob / PROSSER Andrew Midland SC -6 6 3 9 pts

5th 3702 SALMON Duncan / SALMON Hariet Wembley SC 4 -9 6 10 pts

6th 3716 LENEY Steve / LENEY Gillian Blithfield SC 5 5 -7 10 pts

7th 3583 ANDERSON Colin / HACKETT John Blithfield SC -9 4 9 13 pts

8th 3787 MARTIN Chris / MASON Jamie Midland SC (24.0 DSQ) 8 5 13 pts

9th 3730 HOLLIS Paul / MASON Paula Blithfield SC 8 7 (24.0 OCS) 15 pts

10th 3701 HUNT S / CRITCHLEY R Pilkington SC 11 -12 8 19 pts

11th 3765 DEE Richard / GUDGEON Nancy Midland SC -12 11 11 22 pts

12th 3705 WRIGHTGeoff / WRIGHT Katie Blithfield SC 7 16 (24.0 DNC) 23 pts

13th 3695 SLACK Pete / BESTON Karen Blithfield SC 10 -14 13 23 pts

14th 3760 REDDINGTON Mark / DAWES James Bartley SC 13 10 -15 23 pts

15th 3745 DEAN Paul / MATYJASZCZUK Wembley SC 14 -15 10 24 pts

16th 3715 COOKE Richard / HALL Russel Wembley SC -15 13 14 27 pts

17th 3794 HARMS Julian / HARMS Samuel Midland SC 16 (24.0 DNC) 12 28 pts

18th 3619 BROWNE Guy / MARTIN Greg Trent Valley SC 17 -18 16 33 pts

19th 3530 COLLES Mike / CRABTREE Sarah Midland SC 19 -20 17 36 pts

20th 3229 HARRIS Stuart / BAKER Rebecca Banbury SC 21 17 (24.0 DNC) 38 pts

21st 3643 MACLEAN Adam / HASSALL Louise Midland SC 20 19 (24.0 DNC) 39 pts

22nd 3449 WHITEHILL Carl / ROBINSON Alan Severn SC 18 (24.0 DNC) 24.0 DNC 42 pts

23rd 3581 O'CONNELL Brendan / O'CONNELL Janet Blithfield SC 22 (24.0 DNC) 24.0 DNC 46 pts

