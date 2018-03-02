18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan - Historic Kiwi win on Sydney Harbour

Honda Marine accept winners ribbon - Click image for a larger image

They are the first Kiwi team to win the 80-year-old JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

The final race of the 2018 JJ Giltinan Trophy was between the two Kiwi teams for the championship.

At the first mark the Australian team of Asko Appliances, James Dorron, led from Honda Marine with the second Kiwi team, Maersk Line of Josh Porebski, Jack Simpson and Dave Hazzard in fourth.

Asko Appliances kept the lead at the top mark the second time round, but Finport Trade Finance, Keagan York, was into second with the Kiwi pair down in sixth and seventh.

Third time at the top mark, Asko Appliances still led from Finport Trade Finance with the KitchenMaker in third place, Harken fourth and the Kiwi boat Maersk Line fifth.

At the finish it was Finport Trade Finance who came though to take the final race, with second Asko Appliances and third the first Kiwi team of Maersk Line.

Then the KitchenMaker in fourth, fifth Smeg and in sixth the second Kiwi team Honda Marine.

Overall Honda Marine of New Zealand's Dave McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins took the 2018 JJ Giltinan Trophy by one point, ahead of second Kiwi team, Maersk Line of Josh Porebski, Jack Simpson and Dave Hazzard.

Third place went to the Australian team Asko Appliances of James Dorron Paul Montague and Harry Bethwaite.

Gerald New - Sailweb

11 March 2018 8:33 GMT