18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan - Kiwi teams top the leaderboard

Maersk Line - Click image for a larger image

The championship should go down to the final race on Sunday as the two New Zealand teams Maersk Line and Honda Marine are separated by just one point and each has an almost identical discard.

Both New Zealand teams have total points of 19, but allowing for discards Maersk Line of Josh Porebski, Jack Simpson and Dave Hazzard leads the championship on 14 points.

Honda Marine of David McDiarmid, Brad Collins and Matt Stevenon are second with 15 points.

In third are Asko Appliances (James Dorron) on 30 points, then Smeg and Finport Trade Finance (Keagan York) both on 37, with another New Zealander, Knight Frank (Riley Dean) in sixth place on 38 points.

The British team of Graham Bridle, Eddie Bridle and Ed Gibbons on The Time Genie are 20th.

One race on Saturday afternoon and another Sunday afternoon will complete the 18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan (world) championship.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

9 March 2018 8:07 GMT