18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan - Race 6 and 7

Click image for a larger image

At last a win for Australia's Smeg, who were widely tipped as winners before the event but, it looks too late as they sit 22 points off the overall leaders.

Smeg of Lee Knapton, Ricky Bridge and Mike McKense won race 6 of the JJ Giltinan, ahead of New Zealand's C-Tech (Alex Vallings) and Maersk Line of Josh Porebski, Jack Simpson and Dave Hazzard.

Then in fourth New Zealand's Honda Marine of Dave McDiarmid, fifth Rag & Famish Hotel (Bryce Edwards) and sixth Knight Frank (Riley Dean, NZL).

In race 7, New Zealand's Honda Marine of Dave McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collinswon took the win ahead of Smeg, Lee Knapton with third Maersk Line of Josh Porebski.

Fourth was Asko Appliances (James Dorron), fifth The Kitchen Maker (Scott Babbage), and in sixth was Knight Frank of Riley Dean, NZL.

Overall Maersk Line of Josh Porebski now leads the JJ Giltinan International by one point from Honda Marine of Dave McDiarmid.

In third place is Asko Appliances of James Dorron, 15 points back and fourth Smeg of Lee Knapton.

This pitches the two leading Kiwi crews against the two Aussie boats still in with a chance of getting on the podium Sunday.

The Winning Group JJ Giltinan International 18ft Skiff Championship - Overall After Race 7 with 1 discard

Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

8 March 2018 8:00 GMT