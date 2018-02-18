Dinghy
 

18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan - Race 4 and 5

Early news from the JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship had Triple M winning race 4 and Maersk Line race 5 with the Brits on Time Genie second.

Lighter conditions produced some very close racing and upsets when two short-course, windward-return races were sailed.

At the finish of race 4 it was Triple M of James Ward, Adam Gillson and Tom Anderson 11 seconds ahead of Smeg and Honda Marine third.

In race 5 winner was the Maersk Line team of Josh Porebski, Jack Simpson and Dave Hazard just ahead of the Britain's Time Genie of Graham Bridle, Eddie Bridle and Ed Gibbons, with Finport Trade Finance third.

The Winning Group JJ Giltinan International 18ft Skiff Championship - Overall After Race 5

