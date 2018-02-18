Chichester YC Final Snowflake weekend

Click image for a larger image

In the Fast Fleet Itchenor SC’s Will and Mary Henderson won Race 7 in their Merlin-Rocket, and race 8 went to the Merlin “Robert” sailed by Sophie Mackley.

Overall the Fast fleet series Snowflake Trophy went to Will and Mary Henderson, followed by the Merlin “Tiger Tiger” of Alex Warren and William Carroll, and in third place were Simon and Eve Townsend in their RS400.

In the Medium Fleet, Mark Riddington from Emsworth Slipper SC won both races 7 & 8 Sailing his Aero 7.

Overall the Medium Fleet was won by Steve Cockerill, followed by Mark Riddington both sailing Aero7s. Third place went to Iain and Sarah Yardley, in their 2000. Roger Millet won the Jack Holt trophy for the highest placed Solo.

In the Slow fleet Oliver Randall-May sailing a Laser 4.7 was the winner of race 7. In the 8th race 8, Thomas Lawson in a Topper was fast enough to win by 1 second after the handicap was applied.

Overall the Slow Fleet was won by Alice and Richard Bullock sailing their Mirror from Itchenor SC. CYC’s Thomas Lawson took second place, followed by CYC’s Oliver Randall-May in third.

6 March 2018 12:54 GMT