Aussie fight-back at JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

The Australians fought back after an previous domination by the New Zealand teams in the opening two JJ Giltinan races.

Finport Trade Finance of Keagan York, Matt Stenta, Angus Williams, had a race-long dual with the winners of the two earlier races - Maersk Line nad Honda Marine - before crossing the finish line for an 18 second win.

Honda Marine of Dave McDiarmid, Matt Steven, Brad Collins, finished second, just 4 seconds ahead of third placed Maersk Line of Josh Porebski, Jack Simpson, Dave Hazard.

Although finishing behind Finport, the two New Zealand teams share the lead with a total of seven points, followed by Finport on 12 points.

Harken, of the USA, (Riley Gibbs) finished fourth today and is also in fourth place overall on 19 points.

Two more New Zealand teams, Knight Frank (Riley Dean) and C-Tech (Alex Vallings) round out the top six overall on 20 and 25 points respectively.

The Winning Group JJ Giltinan International 18ft Skiff Championship - After Race 3

G New

6 March 2018 11:09 GMT