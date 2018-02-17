Kiwis keep control of JJ Giltinan Championship

Click image for a larger image

Honda Marine of David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins grabbed the lead soon after the start and finished with a 2 min 6 sec win from Asko Appliances AUS of James Dorron, Paul Montague and Harry Bethwaite.

In third was Race 1 winner and overall points leader, Maersk Line NZL of Josh Porebski, Jack Simpson and Dave Hazzard.

Brett Van Munster's Appliancesonline.com.au finished fourth, followed by Knight Frank of Riley Dean, Yandoo of John Winning, Ilve of Oliver Hartas and Triple M of James Ward.

One of the most outstanding performances was the effort by the Knight Frank team of Riley Dean, Luke Stevenson and Tim Snowden, who recovered from a spectacular capsize off Shark Island to finish an incredible fifth on the day.

Click image for a larger image

Overall, after two races, Josh Porebski and Maersk Line lead with a total of four points, followed by Honda Marine on five and Asko Appliances on seven.

Finport Trade Finance AUS (Keagan York) are fourth overall on 11 points, Knight Frank and Appliancesonline AUS on 13 and Harken USA (Riley Gibbs) on 15.

The Winning Group JJ Giltinan International 18ft Skiff Championship - After Race 2

Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

4 March 2018 10:10 GMT