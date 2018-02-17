Kiwi team win first JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff race

Click image for a larger image

The Kiwi team took a 16 second win ahead of Australia's Finport Trade Finance (Keagan York, Matt Stenta, Angus Williams), with America's Harken (Riley Gibbs, Dan Phillips, Peter Harris) was a further 1m 5s back in third place.

Fourth were Honda Marine (David McDiarmid, NZL), with in fifth Asko Appliances (James Dorron, AUS) and then in sixth C-Tech (Alex Vallings, NZL).

Maersk Line grabbed the lead on the first spinnaker run, after The Kitchen Maker (Scott Babbage, AUS) capsized at the wing mark, and was never headed over the next two laps of the course, before going on to win by 16 seconds.

Series favourites Smeg (Lee Knapton, AUS) were well back in the pack at 15th.

It's been an unfortunate start for the European teams, who were forced to use borrowed boats when their skiffs were impounded, temporarily we hope, on arrival in Sydney.

Conditions are expected to be much different Sunday as a Southerly wind is predicted before the start of Race 2.

The Winning Group JJ Giltinan International 18ft Skiff Championship - Race 1

G New

3 March 2018 11:03 GMT