18ft Skiff JJ Giltinan Ivitation Race

The NSW champion The Kitchen Maker won the Invitation Race of the JJ Giltinan International 18ft Skiff Championship in a controversial finish on Sydney Harbour, Friday.


The NSW champion The Kitchen Maker team of Scott Babbage, Tom Quigley and Sam Ellis won the Invitation Race of the JJ Giltinan International 18ft Skiff Championship.

The leader on the water, Smeg choose not to pass the finish line in this practice race, which enabled Kitchenmaker with Lee Knapton to inherit the victory.

The two New Zealand teams Harken and Yandoo followed to take second and third race places.

The JJ Giltinan International 18ft Skiff Championship starts Saturday 3 March.

Gerald New - Sailweb
2 March 2018 10:55 GMT

